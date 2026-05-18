Galaxy S27 Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro sigh in relief as this phone camera monster is apparently cancelled
The Xiaomi 18 will most likely fail to support modular magnetic camera systems.
This is what Xiaomi showed at MWC in 2025. | Image by PhoneArena
Last year, we traveled to the future with the Xiaomi concept phone that you see in the thumbnail picture above.
It is what it appears to be – a huge camera system that's attached to a phone and offers physically larger sensors and optics. Software tricks like computational photography are great but can only do so much. Big sensors and big elements in a lens are still unsurpassed in terms of sheer quality.
Now, things are taking a 180-degree turn, if what a certain super-popular tipster is saying.
Spotted by Ximitime, the claims about Xiaomi cancelling the modular parade were made originally by none other than Digital Chat Station on Weibo (China's answer to X and Facebook). The person(s) behind this account is (are) rarely wrong.
Obviously, a model or two in the Xiaomi 18 series would've supported this. Maybe next year? I, personally, don't see myself using such a system, but that could very well change if it's priced reasonably.
The external prototype system was a 35mm, f/1.4 one… and with an M4/3 sensor inside. While I'm a sucker for large sensors (the M4/3 standard is twice as large as the one of 1-inch sensors, which are considered huge for phones), I doubt that this won't be a super-expensive kit.
It's not just the camera
The magnetic ring on the back of the concept phone – as shown here:
… is not just for external camera systems.
Xiaomi was reportedly testing magnetic cooling fans and secondary displays.
Long-time Motorola fans need no memory refresher. The fascinating (but no longer existent) Motorola Moto Z series supported Moto Mods, which magnetically snapped onto the back of the phone.
These included:
… and were loved by hardcore phone aficionados.
So, imagine snapping on an active cooling fan (before launching a demanding game) on the Xiaomi phone. Cool stuff, literally.
Of all the Chinese brands, Xiaomi is impressively popular… even in the US. Americans will stick to their iPhones and Galaxy flagships no matter what, but Xiaomi's ever-changing approach to mobile cameras could eventually force both giants to innovate beyond what they're currently doing.
They won't be forced to completely re-engineer the sleek profiles of the iPhone and Galaxy series to compete with physical DSLR-like lenses.
They win, but do we as well?
It is what it appears to be – a huge camera system that's attached to a phone and offers physically larger sensors and optics. Software tricks like computational photography are great but can only do so much. Big sensors and big elements in a lens are still unsurpassed in terms of sheer quality.
There were rumors at the start of 2026 that Xiaomi was to enter the mass production stage for its groundbreaking modular camera system.
Now, things are taking a 180-degree turn, if what a certain super-popular tipster is saying.
The suspended project
It's a bonkers camera phone. | Image by PhoneArena
Spotted by Ximitime, the claims about Xiaomi cancelling the modular parade were made originally by none other than Digital Chat Station on Weibo (China's answer to X and Facebook). The person(s) behind this account is (are) rarely wrong.
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The tipster is really laconic about it. They only share that the project (which was scheduled for "this year" has been "suspended".
Obviously, a model or two in the Xiaomi 18 series would've supported this. Maybe next year? I, personally, don't see myself using such a system, but that could very well change if it's priced reasonably.
Why not?
The external prototype system was a 35mm, f/1.4 one… and with an M4/3 sensor inside. While I'm a sucker for large sensors (the M4/3 standard is twice as large as the one of 1-inch sensors, which are considered huge for phones), I doubt that this won't be a super-expensive kit.
It's not just the camera
The magnetic ring on the back of the concept phone – as shown here:
A true revolution. | Image by PhoneArena
… is not just for external camera systems.
Xiaomi was reportedly testing magnetic cooling fans and secondary displays.
What's the modular add-on you need?
More possibilities
Long-time Motorola fans need no memory refresher. The fascinating (but no longer existent) Motorola Moto Z series supported Moto Mods, which magnetically snapped onto the back of the phone.
- Hasselblad True Zoom (camera)
- Insta-Share Projector (projector)
- JBL SoundBoost (speaker)
- Moto Gamepad (for gamers)
… and were loved by hardcore phone aficionados.
So, imagine snapping on an active cooling fan (before launching a demanding game) on the Xiaomi phone. Cool stuff, literally.
Apple and Samsung's angle
Of all the Chinese brands, Xiaomi is impressively popular… even in the US. Americans will stick to their iPhones and Galaxy flagships no matter what, but Xiaomi's ever-changing approach to mobile cameras could eventually force both giants to innovate beyond what they're currently doing.
With this ambitious modular project suspended, however, Apple and Samsung can breathe a massive sigh of relief. At least in 2026.
They won't be forced to completely re-engineer the sleek profiles of the iPhone and Galaxy series to compete with physical DSLR-like lenses.
They win, but do we as well?
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