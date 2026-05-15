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Apple's shares hit an all-time high and this is what it means

Apple shares close over $300 and make a new all-time high

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Alan Friedman
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Apple shares hit an all-time high and this is what it means. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple's stock price had been dormant for a while, but now the stock is red-hot as it set an all-time record close on Friday, finally getting over the $300 mark. Over the last year, Apple's stock has gained an impressive 42% and with Friday's closing price of $300.23, up $2.02 or 0.68% today, the tech giant is now valued at $4.41 trillion. That is more than one trillion dollars less than the $5.46 trillion that Nvidia is worth.

Apple is behind NVIDIA and other companies in market capitalization


Still, it means that Apple has impressively more than quadrupled its market cap since August 2, 2018, when it became the first publicly traded U.S. firm to be valued at $1 trillion. Most analysts will tell you that a stock moves before the news comes out, and with that in mind, what could Apple's recent strong showing mean?

Apple&amp;#039;s stock chart from its IPO to now.
Apple's shares are at an all-time high. | Image by Google

The first thing that comes to mind is that the record high Apple stock price is telling us that Apple's Siri 2.0 upgrade will be a success. Siri will no longer be an underperforming digital assistant, and powered by a 1.2 trillion parameter custom Gemini model from Google, Siri will become a successful chatbot.

Apple's shares hit an all-time high possibly indicating that good times are ahead


In addition, the new Personal Siri capabilities will allow Siri to go through Apple's Mail app, Calendar app, Messages app, Photos app, and the Notes app to find the answer to personal queries. I think most iPhone users are really looking forward to seeing this new version of Siri.

But setting a new all-time closing high suggests even bigger and better things for Apple, and it could be related to Apple's upcoming smart glasses. The current expectations call for Apple to unveil its display-free specs alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. They will use Apple's Visual Intelligence feature, and the new and improved Siri 2.0 will play an important role.

Could the rally be predicting huge demand for the iPhone Ultra this year? 


We can't forget the upcoming foldable iPhone, which could be unveiled in September and released as late as December. With a price tag rumored to be in the range of $2,000-$2,400, Apple is reportedly gearing up to produce 3 million units for the initial launch of the device, dubbed the iPhone Fold or the iPhone Ultra. This phone surely could be behind the recent rally in Apple's stock.
 
The real smart glasses that Apple fans are waiting for, the ones that use an AR display similar to Google Glass, aren't expected until 2028. Since stock prices are believed to look ahead by only six to nine months, the AR glasses, the bezel-and button-free iPhone 20 with a pristine display and no ports, are not believed to be behind the stock's current rally.

These upcoming devices and software changes could be getting investors hyped


So that has us believing that the current rally is forecasting success for:

  • The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.
  • The iPhone Fold/iPhone Ultra.
  • The Siri 2.0 upgrade.
  • First generation "Display-free" smart glasses. 

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There's also the possibility that the stock is responding to the anticipated success of John Ternus, who will be replacing Tim Cook as Apple's CEO on September 1. Cook will become the Executive Chairman of Apple's Board of Directors.

Cook first took over from Steve Jobs in January 2009. I had just started writing for PhoneArena when Tim had his first turn as CEO of Apple. Jobs would return to Apple in June before giving the CEO title back to Tim Cook one last time in August 2011.

Since Cook took the CEO title for good nearly 15 years ago, Apple's shares have risen 2085%, close to a 21x increase. Ternus has some pretty big shoes to follow, but the rally in Apple's shares seem to indicate that things look promising for the start of Ternus' tenure as Apple CEO.

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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