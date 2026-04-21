WhatsApp keeps pushing useless features, and I’d like that to stop

What new features would you like to see in your chat app? More AI please Subscriptions with cosmetic perks Nothing, my chat apps are good enough now Any new features are welcome as long as they’re free Vote 0 Votes

Not the updates people want





Focus on something useful, Meta

Like the single-chat AI summaries, their extended version will probably be limited only to some markets and languages at launch.Adding AI slop to my personal chats is among the last things I’d ever want from my chat app. It’s down there at the bottom of my wish list alongside a subscription tier for an app that was free for over a decade.I understand Meta’s desire to make its AI efforts worthwhile, but pushing them on innocent users who just want to chat with their friends is not the way. Even if the company’s privacy claims are true, and I believe they are, I don’t trust AI to correctly understand and deal with my conversations.AI works best when things are perfectly aligned, but real life doesn’t work that way. My personal conversations are a mix of slang-riddled English, Spanish, Bulgarian, and inner-circle jokes that no AI could ever understand.The few work-related chats I’m in are usually used as a backup for other communication channels. Those conversations often consist of disconnected messages and shared files that add up to an offline conversation. Another thing that no AI could ever summarize well.I don’t think people will skip those summaries once they see them in their app, but my opinion of their quality is based on the poor experience I’ve had with this type of feature before. AI could be good at some things, but producing reliable summaries is not among them, and pushing such features to users is a waste of resources.Meta could easily keep the billions of WhatsApp users happy if it just left the app alone. I’d rather have the same experience as today than see it deteriorate into a paywalled, AI-powered chaos.Unfortunately, the company has billions of users who are unlikely to switch apps and investors eager to see how much those users use AI. If there’s one thing we can hope for, it's that the downfall is quick and painless.