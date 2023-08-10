Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Snatch the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with enhanced trade-in and Samsung credit
Get up to 15% off if you’re a student or a teacher on top of the already excellent deals.

Treat yourself to the premium Sony WF-1000XM4 at a lower price on Amazon UK

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Treat yourself to the premium Sony WF-1000XM4 at a lower price on Amazon UK
Sony is among the earbuds and headphones manufacturing leaders, producing some truly remarkable hi-fi audio products. Its latest WF-1000XM5 are said to be the world’s best noise-canceling earbuds on the market. But what if you don’t feel like paying all that money for the latest Sony earbuds? We have some great news! Amazon UK allows you to get the OG WF-1000XM4 for 27% less than their regular price.

While they’re a slightly older model, the earbuds are still one of the most incredible noise-canceling headphones. They’ve even topped our best wireless earbuds list. So, you’re sure to get quite a lot of value with your purchase if you pull the trigger on this one.

Don't miss out: Sony WF-1000XM4 in Silver for 27% less at Amazon UK

The Sony WF-1000XM4 are among the best wireless earbuds money can buy right now. They feature active noise cancelation, a customizable EQ, long battery life, and plenty of great features that can make your listening experience otherworldly. Don't miss the incredible chance to get them at a discounted price while you still can.
£68 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM4 in Black come at £51 off their price tag at Amazon UK

The Sony WF-1000XM4 in Black are also available at a lowe price. This color variant isn't as generously discounted as the one in Silver, though. Also, there are limited quantities available. So, if you have set your mind on getting them in Black, we suggest you act while they're still in stock.
£51 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


Amazon UK has launched several sales on the Sony WF-1000XM4 over the past year. Still, we haven’t seen a better price for these amazing earbuds since June. A noteworthy clarification is that the current £68 price cut is only available for the earbuds in Silver, meaning you’d have to be prepared to dig a bit deeper into your pockets if you demand them in the Black color. The latter color variant is also available in limited quantities.

Whether you’re a hi-fi audio fanatic or just someone who wants to enjoy their favorite tunes uninterrupted, you’re likely to fall for the XM4. These premium earbuds are packed to the brim with top-notch features. Even Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 don’t have some of the perks Sony's earbuds showcase!

Sony equipped its premium earbuds with a customizable EQ, allowing you to adjust the sound to your taste. There’s also a mode called Quick Attention. This one is great as it enables you to engage with others without taking the earbuds off. Moreover, you can quickly pair them with Android devices via Fast Pair.

While it certainly doesn’t come as a surprise, the XM4 also have exceptional noise-canceling capabilities. Additionally, they showcase 360 Reality Audio technology that lets you enjoy a fully immersive experience from all sides.

The high-end earbuds are incredibly generous in terms of battery life, too. Amazingly, the earbuds promise eight hours of music on a single charge. Using the charging case allows you to add another 16 hours of nonstop playtime, which is quite impressive.

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
Android malware apps master list — stay away from these titles at all costs
Android malware apps master list — stay away from these titles at all costs
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless