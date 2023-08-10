Treat yourself to the premium Sony WF-1000XM4 at a lower price on Amazon UK
Sony is among the earbuds and headphones manufacturing leaders, producing some truly remarkable hi-fi audio products. Its latest WF-1000XM5 are said to be the world’s best noise-canceling earbuds on the market. But what if you don’t feel like paying all that money for the latest Sony earbuds? We have some great news! Amazon UK allows you to get the OG WF-1000XM4 for 27% less than their regular price.
Amazon UK has launched several sales on the Sony WF-1000XM4 over the past year. Still, we haven’t seen a better price for these amazing earbuds since June. A noteworthy clarification is that the current £68 price cut is only available for the earbuds in Silver, meaning you’d have to be prepared to dig a bit deeper into your pockets if you demand them in the Black color. The latter color variant is also available in limited quantities.
Sony equipped its premium earbuds with a customizable EQ, allowing you to adjust the sound to your taste. There’s also a mode called Quick Attention. This one is great as it enables you to engage with others without taking the earbuds off. Moreover, you can quickly pair them with Android devices via Fast Pair.
While it certainly doesn’t come as a surprise, the XM4 also have exceptional noise-canceling capabilities. Additionally, they showcase 360 Reality Audio technology that lets you enjoy a fully immersive experience from all sides.
The high-end earbuds are incredibly generous in terms of battery life, too. Amazingly, the earbuds promise eight hours of music on a single charge. Using the charging case allows you to add another 16 hours of nonstop playtime, which is quite impressive.
While they’re a slightly older model, the earbuds are still one of the most incredible noise-canceling headphones. They’ve even topped our best wireless earbuds list. So, you’re sure to get quite a lot of value with your purchase if you pull the trigger on this one.
Whether you’re a hi-fi audio fanatic or just someone who wants to enjoy their favorite tunes uninterrupted, you’re likely to fall for the XM4. These premium earbuds are packed to the brim with top-notch features. Even Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 don’t have some of the perks Sony's earbuds showcase!
