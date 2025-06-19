We may all own flagship phones one day and it's thanks to something you're ignoring now
Have you stopped to consider what your phone's longer OS update cycles could mean for everyone?
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
We've all got that one topic that gets our heart racing the moment it comes up – where you suddenly go into debate mode, just waiting for someone to say the wrong thing so you can unleash your full passion. Well, I've got a few of those, to be honest, but one of them is definitely the environment.
Now, don't worry, I'm not about to glue myself to a highway or throw soup at a famous painting. My love for the planet is a bit more... everyday. It is in the little actions, the habits and, yes, even in how I think about tech and sustainability.
So, why do I say this? Well, for starters, not everyone swaps out their phone every year or two. Plenty of people out there hang on to theirs for as long as they possibly can. Take me, for example – I am still rocking my iPhone 13 mini. It's still getting the latest iOS updates and as long as that continues, I've got zero reason to let it go.
That's what's known as Scope 3 emissions, and for smartphones, manufacturing alone accounts for a whopping 70 to 90% of their total lifecycle emissions. So yeah, making phones last longer isn't just nice – it's a big deal for the planet.
A global survey of over 13,000 mobile users across 32 countries found that people actually care about this stuff. Around 90% said they want phones that are durable, easy to repair and supported with software and security updates for a long time. Shocker, right? Turns out, we're not all just chasing the next shiny thing.
And the numbers back this up: upgrade cycles are slowing down, now averaging around 3.5 years globally. New phone sales dropped 15% between 2021 and 2023, while sales of used and refurbished phones climbed by the same percentage. Nearly half of consumers surveyed said they'd consider a refurbished phone next time around – and the biggest reason? No, not the planet! But I believe you guessed it: saving money.
That's also exactly why longer software support is becoming more important than ever. When you're done playing around with your shiny new iPhone or Galaxy phone, someone else might want to pick it up and give it a second life. You get some cash back, they get a great new phone (new to them, at least) and the planet gets a break. Win-win-win.
That said, I do think the pressure is working. Sooner or later, they will all come around. Because it is not just consumers demanding more – regulators are also starting to push for greener, more sustainable practices. And when that pressure builds up from all sides, change isn't just possible – it's kind of inevitable (now, imagine a praying emoji here).
Well… not exactly. Just throwing out longer software support policies doesn't automatically make a phone better – or more useful in the long run, as OnePlus' president Kinder Liu once suggested.
Yep – every single one of them is a flagship. And believe me, things haven't changed much since. Refurbished high-end phones are a steal. I mean, you can grab the Galaxy S23 Ultra right now for around $479 on Amazon – and that's still a beast of a phone.
And if you want something newer, the Galaxy S24 Ultra from last year goes for about $688 and is expected to get updates until 2031. That's potentially up to Android 21. Not too shabby for a "used" phone, right?
So yeah, longer software support means refurbished phones are about to get a serious glow-up – and that's not just great for the planet, it also means that in the not-so-distant future, we could all be walking around with a flagship in our pocket.
Think about it. As prices drop each year when a new model comes out and updates still keep rolling in, picking up even a 3- or 4-year-old flagship could be a way smarter move than going for a brand-new cheap phone that's also only going to stay relevant for a couple of years anyway.
And this shift will only get stronger as new regulations kick in. The EU is already pushing phone makers to bring back some old-school sensibility: phones that are easier to repair, with swappable batteries (yes, really) and parts that don't cost an arm and a leg to replace.
That pressure has already made a difference. Apple's iPhone 16 is the most repairable iPhone in ages – and thanks to this push, there's even talk that Apple might bring back user-replaceable batteries by 2027. That's huge.
Samsung's been moving, too. When it announced 7 years of OS updates for the Galaxy S24, it also expanded its Samsung Care self-repair program to cover more models and more components, giving users more freedom to fix things on their own.
That's why I was honestly pretty excited when I heard Nothing is planning to support its upcoming Phone (3) with up to 7 years of updates. That is a big move. And the way I see it, the more brands that follow Google, Samsung and Apple's lead, the better the industry – and maybe even the planet – might look in a few years.
7 years of software support is quite a lot and it actually matters
But this isn't just about people holding onto phones for longer. When we talk about the environment, we have to speak about circularity – basically, keeping devices in use for longer to cut down on emissions from stuff like manufacturing and supply chains.
Upgrade cycles are slowing down. | Image credit – GSMA
This is exactly why I'd love to see more brands stepping it up. And I am looking especially at you, Motorola. You've got some gorgeous phones – like the Razr Ultra (2025) with top-tier specs – but where is the long-term support it deserves? Come on, Moto. Help us out here.
That said, I do think the pressure is working. Sooner or later, they will all come around. Because it is not just consumers demanding more – regulators are also starting to push for greener, more sustainable practices. And when that pressure builds up from all sides, change isn't just possible – it's kind of inevitable (now, imagine a praying emoji here).
But is more always better?
Well… not exactly. Just throwing out longer software support policies doesn't automatically make a phone better – or more useful in the long run, as OnePlus' president Kinder Liu once suggested.
The reality is, it's not just about getting updates. It's also about whether your phone can actually run those updates smoothly without feeling like it's begging for mercy.
That's why longer support actually makes sense mostly for… well, flagships. You know, phones and tablets that are built to last and still feel powerful a few years down the line. These don't lose value as fast and stay relevant longer in terms of hardware, too.
While we don't have up-to-date stats for top-selling refurbished phones from this year or last, a quick look back at 2022 shows a pretty clear trend: iPhone X, iPhone 11, iPhone 8, Galaxy S9 Plus, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Ultra... see where I'm going with this?
The S24 Ultra was the first to receive a 7-year update promise from Samsung. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Yep – every single one of them is a flagship. And believe me, things haven't changed much since. Refurbished high-end phones are a steal. I mean, you can grab the Galaxy S23 Ultra right now for around $479 on Amazon – and that's still a beast of a phone.
And if you want something newer, the Galaxy S24 Ultra from last year goes for about $688 and is expected to get updates until 2031. That's potentially up to Android 21. Not too shabby for a "used" phone, right?
But again, that logic works for flagship phones. I really don't see a budget phone like the Galaxy A06 needing seven years of updates. Nah. That thing's not built to matter that long – hardware-wise or otherwise.
A world of flagship phones?
Flagship phones for all?!? | Image credit – PhoneArena
So yeah, longer software support means refurbished phones are about to get a serious glow-up – and that's not just great for the planet, it also means that in the not-so-distant future, we could all be walking around with a flagship in our pocket.
Think about it. As prices drop each year when a new model comes out and updates still keep rolling in, picking up even a 3- or 4-year-old flagship could be a way smarter move than going for a brand-new cheap phone that's also only going to stay relevant for a couple of years anyway.
And this shift will only get stronger as new regulations kick in. The EU is already pushing phone makers to bring back some old-school sensibility: phones that are easier to repair, with swappable batteries (yes, really) and parts that don't cost an arm and a leg to replace.
That pressure has already made a difference. Apple's iPhone 16 is the most repairable iPhone in ages – and thanks to this push, there's even talk that Apple might bring back user-replaceable batteries by 2027. That's huge.
Samsung's been moving, too. When it announced 7 years of OS updates for the Galaxy S24, it also expanded its Samsung Care self-repair program to cover more models and more components, giving users more freedom to fix things on their own.
Now, sure – some people will say these long update promises are just PR fluff. And to be fair, they kind of are. But that doesn't mean they don't matter. If these moves help shift the industry in a greener direction and keep our planet going just a little longer, I say let the companies flex. As long as the end result is better for all of us, I'm here for it.
