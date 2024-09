iPhone 16 most easily repairable iPhone in ages - Samsung and Google to follow in Apple’s footsteps?

iPhone 16

iFixit iPhone 16 teardown.







This makes iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus’ score of 7/10 a huge improvement - and it’s all thanks to the easily removable battery and Apple’s decision to put an end to the whole part pairing thing - apart from Face ID - supposedly due to security reasons.





Thanks to the latest iFixit teardown video, we now know that the iPhone 16 makes changing your battery much easier than before - thanks to a surprisingly genius internal design update by Apple.Make no mistake - the positive change is influenced by the new European laws that say phone makers need to make batteries easier to replace - I suppose Apple is just using theandPlus as the testing ground for the inevitable update.Apple’s solution? Adding a special adhesive that comes off with the help of electric current. What?! Although it might sound complicated, all you need to know is that this trick can be performed with a 9V battery or even power from a USB-C cable. The higher the current - the faster the adhesive will detach from the back of your iPhone.