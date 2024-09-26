Subscribe to access exclusive content
View Plans

iPhone 16 most easily repairable iPhone in ages - Samsung and Google to follow in Apple’s footsteps?

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Android Editorials
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
iPhone 16 most easily repairable iPhone in ages - Samsung and Google to follow in Apple’s footsteps?
Thanks to the latest iFixit teardown video, we now know that the iPhone 16 makes changing your battery much easier than before - thanks to a surprisingly genius internal design update by Apple.

Make no mistake - the positive change is influenced by the new European laws that say phone makers need to make batteries easier to replace - I suppose Apple is just using the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus as the testing ground for the inevitable update.

Apple’s solution? Adding a special adhesive that comes off with the help of electric current. What?! Although it might sound complicated, all you need to know is that this trick can be performed with a 9V battery or even power from a USB-C cable. The higher the current - the faster the adhesive will detach from the back of your iPhone.

Video Thumbnail


iFixit iPhone 16 teardown.

I remember the times when iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 would get a score of 4/10 from iFixit due to Apple’s controversial decision to make using different/unoriginal iPhone parts impossible by pairing your iPhone’s parts to your particular iPhone unit (using serial numbers).

This makes iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus’ score of 7/10 a huge improvement - and it’s all thanks to the easily removable battery and Apple’s decision to put an end to the whole part pairing thing - apart from Face ID - supposedly due to security reasons.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/304-200/Martin-Filipov.webp
Martin Filipov Mobile Tech Editorial Content Creator
Martin, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, brings a unique blend of humor and insight to his work. His fascination with smartphones began with a Galaxy Young and evolved through a series of trades and upgrades, making him a self-proclaimed smartphone nerd. Martin's content often combines current analysis of market trends with historical references and future predictions. Whether it's a deep dive into technical issues or a first-person commentary on industry events, Martin's articles are designed to inform and engage. His critical perspective is driven by genuine curiosity and a desire to keep readers informed, not by any corporate sponsorship.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again

Latest News

The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless