iPhone 16 most easily repairable iPhone in ages - Samsung and Google to follow in Apple’s footsteps?
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Thanks to the latest iFixit teardown video, we now know that the iPhone 16 makes changing your battery much easier than before - thanks to a surprisingly genius internal design update by Apple.
Make no mistake - the positive change is influenced by the new European laws that say phone makers need to make batteries easier to replace - I suppose Apple is just using the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus as the testing ground for the inevitable update.
Apple’s solution? Adding a special adhesive that comes off with the help of electric current. What?! Although it might sound complicated, all you need to know is that this trick can be performed with a 9V battery or even power from a USB-C cable. The higher the current - the faster the adhesive will detach from the back of your iPhone.
This makes iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus’ score of 7/10 a huge improvement - and it’s all thanks to the easily removable battery and Apple’s decision to put an end to the whole part pairing thing - apart from Face ID - supposedly due to security reasons.
Make no mistake - the positive change is influenced by the new European laws that say phone makers need to make batteries easier to replace - I suppose Apple is just using the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus as the testing ground for the inevitable update.
Apple’s solution? Adding a special adhesive that comes off with the help of electric current. What?! Although it might sound complicated, all you need to know is that this trick can be performed with a 9V battery or even power from a USB-C cable. The higher the current - the faster the adhesive will detach from the back of your iPhone.
iFixit iPhone 16 teardown.
I remember the times when iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 would get a score of 4/10 from iFixit due to Apple’s controversial decision to make using different/unoriginal iPhone parts impossible by pairing your iPhone’s parts to your particular iPhone unit (using serial numbers).
This makes iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus’ score of 7/10 a huge improvement - and it’s all thanks to the easily removable battery and Apple’s decision to put an end to the whole part pairing thing - apart from Face ID - supposedly due to security reasons.
Subscribe to access new PhoneArena exclusives
Get Unlimited Access
This article is part of our brand new exclusives collection. Become a subscriber to unlock all premium content and exciting perks like ad-free browsing, live community events and more.View Plans
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: