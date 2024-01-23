Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $750 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

Samsung Care expands its device self-repair program to more than 50 models

Samsung
1
Samsung Care expands its device self-repair program to more than 50 models
Samsung is expanding its self-repair program, providing a wider range of models, parts, and categories for customers. Tech enthusiasts and eco-conscious consumers can now take control of device repair with this empowering shift. Samsung is partnering with Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, a leading repair parts provider, to expand its program. This expansion will now cover almost 50 models, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, foldables, and home entertainment products.

No longer do you have to search high and low for hard-to-find components or depend solely on authorized repair facilities. In August 2022, the program was introduced and has since made significant progress. It now includes a total of 14 Galaxy devices, such as the S23 series and Z Fold5. With this new expansion, you can now conveniently address cracked screens, worn batteries, or faulty speakers from the comfort of your own living room.

Mark Williams, Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America, emphasizes the importance of providing options to their customers. "We know that consumers want reliable and convenient repair options to keep their devices up and running. This expansion is one more way Samsung is showing its continued commitment to provide our customers with choice."

Samsung Care expands its device self-repair program to more than 50 models
Image Source: Samsung

However, the advantages extend far beyond mere convenience. The company is taking a significant step towards reducing e-waste by promoting device longevity. By utilizing durable materials and offering quality repair options, they are contributing to the development of a more circular economy for their gadgets.

"Encompass has been a trusted distributor of Samsung OEM replacement parts for many years and this expansion to new product categories will play a critical role in continuing to empower Samsung customers to easily repair equipment and extend the lifecycle of their products," states Robert Coolidge, the President and CEO of Encompass Supply Chain Solutions. "Samsung’s self-repair program aligns with Encompass’ goal to improve the accessibility of mission-critical parts for customers while reducing waste and enabling significant cost savings."

Galaxy owners now have a wide range of self-repair options to choose from. Now you have the ability to repair a wide range of issues, going beyond just fixing cracked screens and broken charging ports. From speakers and SIM trays to side and volume keys, there's no limit to what you can fix. Owners of the Galaxy Book can optimize the performance and longevity of their laptops by taking care of the left and right speakers and fan.

Affordable toolkits are now on the market, allowing you to effortlessly tinker with and revitalize your beloved gadgets. For more information about the Samsung Self-Repair program, visit samsung.com/us/support/selfrepair or book an appointment online when you are ready to take the next step.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
The best Galaxy S24 Ultra launch deal comes from none other than Amazon
The best Galaxy S24 Ultra launch deal comes from none other than Amazon

Latest News

OnePlus 12 battery and charging: finally, wireless charging!
OnePlus 12 battery and charging: finally, wireless charging!
OnePlus 12 and its exorbitant 4,500-nit peak brightness explained
OnePlus 12 and its exorbitant 4,500-nit peak brightness explained
Samsung preps cheaper $1200 Galaxy Fold and thinner Z Fold 6 for battle in China
Samsung preps cheaper $1200 Galaxy Fold and thinner Z Fold 6 for battle in China
This Amazon UK deal lets you snag the top-class Galaxy Tab S9 at a much more affordable price
This Amazon UK deal lets you snag the top-class Galaxy Tab S9 at a much more affordable price
Galaxy S24 Ultra owns iPhone 15 Pro Max in storage performance
Galaxy S24 Ultra owns iPhone 15 Pro Max in storage performance
Samsung pulls the curtain on Galaxy Tab Active5 rugged tablet's price in the US
Samsung pulls the curtain on Galaxy Tab Active5 rugged tablet's price in the US
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless