Samsung Care expands its device self-repair program to more than 50 models
Samsung is expanding its self-repair program, providing a wider range of models, parts, and categories for customers. Tech enthusiasts and eco-conscious consumers can now take control of device repair with this empowering shift. Samsung is partnering with Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, a leading repair parts provider, to expand its program. This expansion will now cover almost 50 models, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, foldables, and home entertainment products.
"Encompass has been a trusted distributor of Samsung OEM replacement parts for many years and this expansion to new product categories will play a critical role in continuing to empower Samsung customers to easily repair equipment and extend the lifecycle of their products," states Robert Coolidge, the President and CEO of Encompass Supply Chain Solutions. "Samsung’s self-repair program aligns with Encompass’ goal to improve the accessibility of mission-critical parts for customers while reducing waste and enabling significant cost savings."
No longer do you have to search high and low for hard-to-find components or depend solely on authorized repair facilities. In August 2022, the program was introduced and has since made significant progress. It now includes a total of 14 Galaxy devices, such as the S23 series and Z Fold5. With this new expansion, you can now conveniently address cracked screens, worn batteries, or faulty speakers from the comfort of your own living room.
Mark Williams, Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America, emphasizes the importance of providing options to their customers. "We know that consumers want reliable and convenient repair options to keep their devices up and running. This expansion is one more way Samsung is showing its continued commitment to provide our customers with choice."
Image Source: Samsung
However, the advantages extend far beyond mere convenience. The company is taking a significant step towards reducing e-waste by promoting device longevity. By utilizing durable materials and offering quality repair options, they are contributing to the development of a more circular economy for their gadgets.
Galaxy owners now have a wide range of self-repair options to choose from. Now you have the ability to repair a wide range of issues, going beyond just fixing cracked screens and broken charging ports. From speakers and SIM trays to side and volume keys, there's no limit to what you can fix. Owners of the Galaxy Book can optimize the performance and longevity of their laptops by taking care of the left and right speakers and fan.
Affordable toolkits are now on the market, allowing you to effortlessly tinker with and revitalize your beloved gadgets. For more information about the Samsung Self-Repair program, visit samsung.com/us/support/selfrepair or book an appointment online when you are ready to take the next step.
