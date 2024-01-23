Samsung Care expands its device self-repair program to more than 50 models

Image Source: Samsung





However, the advantages extend far beyond mere convenience. The company is taking a significant step towards reducing e-waste by promoting device longevity. By utilizing durable materials and offering quality repair options, they are contributing to the development of a more circular economy for their gadgets."Encompass has been a trusted distributor of Samsung OEM replacement parts for many years and this expansion to new product categories will play a critical role in continuing to empower Samsung customers to easily repair equipment and extend the lifecycle of their products," states Robert Coolidge, the President and CEO of Encompass Supply Chain Solutions. "Samsung’s self-repair program aligns with Encompass’ goal to improve the accessibility of mission-critical parts for customers while reducing waste and enabling significant cost savings."Galaxy owners now have a wide range of self-repair options to choose from. Now you have the ability to repair a wide range of issues, going beyond just fixing cracked screens and broken charging ports. From speakers and SIM trays to side and volume keys, there's no limit to what you can fix. Owners of the Galaxy Book can optimize the performance and longevity of their laptops by taking care of the left and right speakers and fan.