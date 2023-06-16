EU Parliament approves new law to make batteries on phones easily replaceable once again

Do you remember the good old days when a bug causing your phone to freeze was taken care of by taking out the battery to restart it? Or, the ease with which batteries could be taken out and replaced in case they're old or need changing? Over time, sleeker phones came, but with the design changes, we also lost access to taking out the battery ourselves. Now, the EU Parliament is looking for a way to make batteries easily accessible and thus more easily serviced, reports Android Police

EU Parliament votes in favor of a law to make phone batteries easy to access once again



But of course, like with any law that's in the process of being passed, quite some time may pass before it starts being enforced. Bureaucracy tends to take these things slowly while they pass different stages of voting and preparation. So far, it may be until at least 2027 that this law can make a difference in the mobile tech world.







As for next steps for this regulation: the Council will have to formally endorse the text of the law before its publication in the EU Official Journal. After that, it can enter into force.

