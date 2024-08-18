Samsung quietly launches the underwhelming Galaxy A06
We knew for quite some time that Samsung plans to launch a Galaxy A05 sequel, but the fact that all the rumors were correct when it comes to the Galaxy A06 specs is disappointing.
Over the weekend, Samsung officially introduced the Galaxy A06 in Vietnam. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting August 22 for as low as $115. The most expensive version of the Galaxy A06 comes with 6/128GB memory and costs around $150.
That said, let’s take a deep look at its technical configuration. As we pointed out in our previous reports, the Galaxy A06 isn’t really an upgrade over the Galaxy A05. For instance, both phones are equipped with the same MediaTek Helio G85 processor.
Just like the Galaxy A05, the new Galaxy A06 sports a large 6.7-inch PLC LCD display with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A06 comes in two variants: 4/64GB and 6/128GB RAM.
As expected, the Galaxy A06 packs a large 5,000 mAh battery with 25W wired charging support, which is the same battery that powers the Galaxy A05. Both phones feature microSD card slot and 3.5mm audio jack.
The only two differences between the two phones are the fact that the Galaxy A06 ships with Android 14 right out of the box and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. According to Samsung, the Galaxy A06 will only receive two major Android OS updates, which makes this phone even more disappointing.
Of course, Vietnam won’t be the only country were the Galaxy A06 will be available for purchase, it’s just the first from a slew of markets where Samsung plans to introduce its budget-friendly phone.
Additionally, the Galaxy A05 and A06 come with the same dual-camera configuration: 50MP main + 2MP macro. Another trait they share in common is the 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.
Samsung Galaxy A06 | Image credits: Samsung
