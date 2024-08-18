Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Samsung quietly launches the underwhelming Galaxy A06

By
0comments
Samsung quietly launches the underwhelming Galaxy A06
We knew for quite some time that Samsung plans to launch a Galaxy A05 sequel, but the fact that all the rumors were correct when it comes to the Galaxy A06 specs is disappointing.

Over the weekend, Samsung officially introduced the Galaxy A06 in Vietnam. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting August 22 for as low as $115. The most expensive version of the Galaxy A06 comes with 6/128GB memory and costs around $150.

Of course, Vietnam won’t be the only country were the Galaxy A06 will be available for purchase, it’s just the first from a slew of markets where Samsung plans to introduce its budget-friendly phone.

That said, let’s take a deep look at its technical configuration. As we pointed out in our previous reports, the Galaxy A06 isn’t really an upgrade over the Galaxy A05. For instance, both phones are equipped with the same MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

Additionally, the Galaxy A05 and A06 come with the same dual-camera configuration: 50MP main + 2MP macro. Another trait they share in common is the 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

Samsung quietly launches the underwhelming Galaxy A06
Samsung Galaxy A06 | Image credits: Samsung

Just like the Galaxy A05, the new Galaxy A06 sports a large 6.7-inch PLC LCD display with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A06 comes in two variants: 4/64GB and 6/128GB RAM.

As expected, the Galaxy A06 packs a large 5,000 mAh battery with 25W wired charging support, which is the same battery that powers the Galaxy A05. Both phones feature microSD card slot and 3.5mm audio jack.

The only two differences between the two phones are the fact that the Galaxy A06 ships with Android 14 right out of the box and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. According to Samsung, the Galaxy A06 will only receive two major Android OS updates, which makes this phone even more disappointing.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices

Latest News

This is the biggest scam in the App Store today and Apple is doing nothing about it
This is the biggest scam in the App Store today and Apple is doing nothing about it
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Older Pixel models and a new one will receive four updated, useful AI-based accessibility features
Older Pixel models and a new one will receive four updated, useful AI-based accessibility features
New floating panel with glow animation for Google's Gemini on Android begins to roll out
New floating panel with glow animation for Google's Gemini on Android begins to roll out
Offline Google Maps coming to Wear OS smartwatches
Offline Google Maps coming to Wear OS smartwatches
Old Chromecast with Google TV dongles will get upgraded to Android TV 14 too
Old Chromecast with Google TV dongles will get upgraded to Android TV 14 too
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless