Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Is more always better? OnePlus says 7-year updates are overhyped (here's why)

OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Is more always better? OnePlus says 7-year updates are overhyped (here's why)
Ever wondered why some smartphones receive less software support than others? Right now, only two Android smartphone makers, Google and Samsung, offer 7 years of software updates for their flagship devices. In comparison, most other manufacturers provide their users with around 3 years of major OS updates and up to 5 years of security patches. Well, we might finally have the answer, at least from the perspective of the president of one of the major Android smartphone manufacturers, OnePlus.

In an interview with Tom's Guide, Kinder Liu, the COO and president of OnePlus, provided insight into why the OnePlus 12 series receives four to five years of updates instead of the seven offered by Google and Samsung. With the latest OnePlus 12, the Chinese company continues the practice of providing four years of Android updates along with an additional year of security patches.

The more budget-friendly OnePlus 12R takes a step back with three years of Android updates and four years of security support. This approach is still more generous than what some Android phone makers offer, especially for lower-cost devices.

When asked why the OnePlus 12 doesn't match its main rivals, like the latest Galaxy S24 series and Pixel 8 Pro with a 7-year support, Liu explained:

Simply offering longer software update policies completely misses the point. It's not just software update policies that are important to the user, it's the fluency of your phone's user experience, too.


In simpler terms, having extended software support doesn't hold much value if the phone's hardware struggles to keep pace. The president of OnePlus used a simple metaphor to explain why the company doesn't match its competitors' support.

Imagine your phone is a sandwich. Some manufacturers are now saying that the filling in their sandwich — their phone's software — will still be good to eat in seven years' time. But what they're not telling you is that the bread in the sandwich — the user experience — might be moldy after four years. Suddenly, a seven-year software update policy doesn't matter because the rest of your experience with the phone is terrible.


Liu also shared that OnePlus ran tests with TÜV SUD (an international company based in Germany that provides a wide range of testing, certification, auditing, and advisory services) to simulate years of usage for the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. Considering the results, the company decided to promise a "fast and smooth" performance for four years.

That covers the phone's battery health, too, something Liu says is vital when checking out software update policies. "When our competitors say their software policy will last seven years, remember that their phone's battery may not," he pointed out.

Pre-orders for the OnePlus 12 are open, with the device hitting the open market on February 6. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R is available for pre-order until its launch date on February 13.

OnePlus 12: pre-order and save up to 89% with a trade-in

The OnePlus 12 is now available for pre-order in the US. If you act immediately and reserve your unit at the official store, you can enjoy an instant $100 off plus up to $700 as extra savings in the form of a trade-in credit. Moreover, you receive a OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger with your pre-order for FREE.
$800 off (89%) Trade-in Gift
$99 99
$899 99
Pre-order at OnePlus

OnePlus 12R : pre-order now for up to $300 off as a trade-in

OnePlus 12R is up for pre-order at OnePlus.com. Make sure to reserve your unit right away if you'd like to score huge savings! The official store is letting you pre-order the handset for up to $450 off as an instant credit. You also get a $30 coupon for OnePlus' new earbuds when you pre-order the OnePlus 12R.
$450 off (90%) Trade-in Gift
$49 99
$499 99
Pre-order at OnePlus

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Samsung refuses to exchange defective Galaxy S24 Ultra units as consumers lose pre-order discounts
Samsung refuses to exchange defective Galaxy S24 Ultra units as consumers lose pre-order discounts
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part

Latest News

Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless