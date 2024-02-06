Is more always better? OnePlus says 7-year updates are overhyped (here's why)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Ever wondered why some smartphones receive less software support than others? Right now, only two Android smartphone makers, Google and Samsung, offer 7 years of software updates for their flagship devices. In comparison, most other manufacturers provide their users with around 3 years of major OS updates and up to 5 years of security patches. Well, we might finally have the answer, at least from the perspective of the president of one of the major Android smartphone manufacturers, OnePlus.
In an interview with Tom's Guide, Kinder Liu, the COO and president of OnePlus, provided insight into why the OnePlus 12 series receives four to five years of updates instead of the seven offered by Google and Samsung. With the latest OnePlus 12, the Chinese company continues the practice of providing four years of Android updates along with an additional year of security patches.
The more budget-friendly OnePlus 12R takes a step back with three years of Android updates and four years of security support. This approach is still more generous than what some Android phone makers offer, especially for lower-cost devices.
When asked why the OnePlus 12 doesn't match its main rivals, like the latest Galaxy S24 series and Pixel 8 Pro with a 7-year support, Liu explained:
Simply offering longer software update policies completely misses the point. It's not just software update policies that are important to the user, it's the fluency of your phone's user experience, too.
In simpler terms, having extended software support doesn't hold much value if the phone's hardware struggles to keep pace. The president of OnePlus used a simple metaphor to explain why the company doesn't match its competitors' support.
Imagine your phone is a sandwich. Some manufacturers are now saying that the filling in their sandwich — their phone's software — will still be good to eat in seven years' time. But what they're not telling you is that the bread in the sandwich — the user experience — might be moldy after four years. Suddenly, a seven-year software update policy doesn't matter because the rest of your experience with the phone is terrible.
Liu also shared that OnePlus ran tests with TÜV SUD (an international company based in Germany that provides a wide range of testing, certification, auditing, and advisory services) to simulate years of usage for the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. Considering the results, the company decided to promise a "fast and smooth" performance for four years.
That covers the phone's battery health, too, something Liu says is vital when checking out software update policies. "When our competitors say their software policy will last seven years, remember that their phone's battery may not," he pointed out.
Pre-orders for the OnePlus 12 are open, with the device hitting the open market on February 6. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R is available for pre-order until its launch date on February 13.
