Is more always better? OnePlus says 7-year updates are overhyped (here's why)

OnePlus 12

Ever wondered why some smartphones receive less software support than others? Right now, only two Android smartphone makers, Google and Samsung, offer 7 years of software updates for their flagship devices. In comparison, most other manufacturers provide their users with around 3 years of major OS updates and up to 5 years of security patches. Well, we might finally have the answer, at least from the perspective of the president of one of the major Android smartphone manufacturers, OnePlus.In an interview with, Kinder Liu, the COO and president of OnePlus, provided insight into why the OnePlus 12 series receives four to five years of updates instead of the seven offered by Google and Samsung. With the latest, the Chinese company continues the practice of providing four years of Android updates along with an additional year of security patches.The more budget-friendly OnePlus 12R takes a step back with three years of Android updates and four years of security support. This approach is still more generous than what some Android phone makers offer, especially for lower-cost devices.When asked why thedoesn't match its main rivals, like the latest Galaxy S24 series and Pixel 8 Pro with a 7-year support, Liu explained:In simpler terms, having extended software support doesn't hold much value if the phone's hardware struggles to keep pace. The president of OnePlus used a simple metaphor to explain why the company doesn't match its competitors' support.Liu also shared that OnePlus ran tests with TÜV SUD (an international company based in Germany that provides a wide range of testing, certification, auditing, and advisory services) to simulate years of usage for theand OnePlus 12R. Considering the results, the company decided to promise a "" performance for four years.That covers the phone's battery health, too, something Liu says is vital when checking out software update policies. "," he pointed out.Pre-orders for theare open, with the device hitting the open market on February 6. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R is available for pre-order until its launch date on February 13.