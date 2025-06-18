Nothing just made the kind of promise you usually hear from Apple, Samsung and Google
The Phone (3) is getting 7 years of support – a first for the brand and a bold move against the big names.
Nothing is gearing up for its next big launch on July 1 and with the date getting closer, the company is back to doing what it does best – teasing. Just yesterday, Carl Pei’s team confirmed that the upcoming Phone (3) will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip. And with that confirmation comes another pretty major update.
And speaking of hardware, besides the Snapdragon chip – which might not be exactly what we were hoping for in terms of flagship power – the Phone (3) is expected to bring a major camera upgrade. Rumors say it will get a new main sensor, and maybe even a larger periscope telephoto lens for improved zoom.
Battery life is also likely getting a boost, with talk of a capacity north of 5,000mAh, though Nothing hasn’t confirmed the exact specs yet. Another notable change? The signature Glyph Interface as we know it is going away, replaced by a dot-matrix display.
We are not far off from seeing the Phone (3) in full, but based on everything shared so far, it’s already looking like a solid step up from the Phone (2). And with that extended software support now on the table, Nothing might actually be turning it into a real long-term player.
Nothing’s Co-Founder and Head of Marketing, Akis Evangelidis, revealed that for the first time ever, the Phone (3) will be supported for a full 7 years – 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security patches. That’s a big step up from the Phone (2), which offered just 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches.
8 Gen 3 has a weaker GPU, NPU, connectivity and ISP - and default software support is 4 & 4. Phone (3) will have 5 & 7.— Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) June 17, 2025
Right now, only the big three – Apple, Google and Samsung – and actually Honor from just recently, offer long-term support that stretches to 7 years. So, it’s pretty clear Nothing wants to join that top-tier club. And honestly, it makes sense. The Phone (3) is expected to cost around $800, which puts it in the same price range as the iPhone 16, Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9.
All of those flagships come with a 7-year update promise (though for the iPhone, the last two years are just security patches). Google kicked it off with the Pixel 8 series back in late 2023 and Samsung followed with the Galaxy S24 lineup the next year. It’s a solid move, no doubt – but whether the hardware can really hold up for that long is another story.
