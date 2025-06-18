Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Nothing just made the kind of promise you usually hear from Apple, Samsung and Google

The Phone (3) is getting 7 years of support – a first for the brand and a bold move against the big names.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Nothing
A person holding the Nothing Phone (2) in their hands.
Nothing is gearing up for its next big launch on July 1 and with the date getting closer, the company is back to doing what it does best – teasing. Just yesterday, Carl Pei’s team confirmed that the upcoming Phone (3) will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip. And with that confirmation comes another pretty major update.

Nothing’s Co-Founder and Head of Marketing, Akis Evangelidis, revealed that for the first time ever, the Phone (3) will be supported for a full 7 years – 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security patches. That’s a big step up from the Phone (2), which offered just 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches.


Right now, only the big three – Apple, Google and Samsung – and actually Honor from just recently, offer long-term support that stretches to 7 years. So, it’s pretty clear Nothing wants to join that top-tier club. And honestly, it makes sense. The Phone (3) is expected to cost around $800, which puts it in the same price range as the iPhone 16, Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9.

All of those flagships come with a 7-year update promise (though for the iPhone, the last two years are just security patches). Google kicked it off with the Pixel 8 series back in late 2023 and Samsung followed with the Galaxy S24 lineup the next year. It’s a solid move, no doubt – but whether the hardware can really hold up for that long is another story.

Would a 7-year update promise for the Phone (3) make you actually buy it?

Vote View Result


And speaking of hardware, besides the Snapdragon chip – which might not be exactly what we were hoping for in terms of flagship power – the Phone (3) is expected to bring a major camera upgrade. Rumors say it will get a new main sensor, and maybe even a larger periscope telephoto lens for improved zoom.
 
Battery life is also likely getting a boost, with talk of a capacity north of 5,000mAh, though Nothing hasn’t confirmed the exact specs yet. Another notable change? The signature Glyph Interface as we know it is going away, replaced by a dot-matrix display.
 
We are not far off from seeing the Phone (3) in full, but based on everything shared so far, it’s already looking like a solid step up from the Phone (2). And with that extended software support now on the table, Nothing might actually be turning it into a real long-term player.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Google launching a line of wireless charging accessories could have a big impact on Pixel’s future
Google launching a line of wireless charging accessories could have a big impact on Pixel’s future
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash

Latest News

The affordable Motorola Razr (2024) foldable drops to an irresistible price at $200 off
The affordable Motorola Razr (2024) foldable drops to an irresistible price at $200 off
Oppo’s latest mid-range phones are going global next month
Oppo’s latest mid-range phones are going global next month
Upper-echelon 47mm Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) gets an epic discount on Amazon
Upper-echelon 47mm Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) gets an epic discount on Amazon
TikTok gets to live another day as Trump prepares to sign another executive order
TikTok gets to live another day as Trump prepares to sign another executive order
These are (likely) all the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) colorways
These are (likely) all the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) colorways
Hidden controls in latest QPR beta help Pixel users customize their lock screen clocks
Hidden controls in latest QPR beta help Pixel users customize their lock screen clocks
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless