Nothing just made the kind of promise you usually hear from Apple, Samsung and Google

8 Gen 3 has a weaker GPU, NPU, connectivity and ISP - and default software support is 4 & 4. Phone (3) will have 5 & 7.

Battery life is also likely getting a boost, with talk of a capacity north of 5,000mAh, though Nothing hasn’t confirmed the exact specs yet. Another notable change? Battery life is also likely getting a boost, with talk of a capacity north of 5,000mAh, though Nothing hasn’t confirmed the exact specs yet. Another notable change? The signature Glyph Interface as we know it is going away , replaced by a dot-matrix display.



We are not far off from seeing the Phone (3) in full, but based on everything shared so far, it’s already looking like a solid step up from the Phone (2). And with that extended software support now on the table, Nothing might actually be turning it into a real long-term player.

And speaking of hardware, besides the Snapdragon chip – which might not be exactly what we were hoping for in terms of flagship power – the Phone (3) is expected to bring a major camera upgrade. Rumors say it will get a new main sensor, and maybe even a larger periscope telephoto lens for improved zoom.