Wait, Apple didn't cut iPhone Air production? Now we're all confused

Apple may not have cut iPhone Air production after all
Reports recently indicated that Apple may have cut production numbers of the iPhone Air because the phone wasn't selling as well as Apple had expected. However, now, TD Cowen has stepped in to refute these claims, saying that Apple isn't changing how many iPhone Air models it will produce this year at all. The note to investors with this information has been seen by AppleInsider.
Apparently, TD Cowen's report says that there are no changes to iPhone forecasts for October. The note emphasizes that this includes the iPhone Air forecasts. Apparently, supply chain research had indicated to the analysts that nothing had changed in the month regarding the production of the phone.
iPhone Air. | Image Credit - Apple
Meanwhile, TD Cowen says that "field work" led to the firm maintaining unchanged forecasts for the iPhone Air. Currently, the firm anticipates 3 million units produced for the third calendar quarter of 2025 and 7 million for the fourth calendar quarter.
This report contradicts previous ones on iPhone Air production
TD Cowen's forecasts about the iPhone Air basically contradict the claims from other industry insiders and observers.
First off, on October 17, the first report about the iPhone Air's production surfaced. It came from Mizuho Securities of Japan, and it insisted that the Cupertino tech giant would order 1 million fewer units of the iPhone Air. The same report claimed that Apple would increase orders for other models by a total of 7 million devices.
Then, Ming-Chi Kuo, a reputable industry analyst and tipster, joined the bandwagon, corroborating the report that the supply chain was starting to scale back iPhone Air production.
Of course, on the same day, multiple other reports came in to corroborate the potential production line changes. One supplier manager had even been quoted as saying that the iPhone Air has almost entered end-of-production mode, because of the lack of demand for the slim phone.
Now, we don't exactly know which report is accurate about the iPhone Air, and Apple obviously won't disclose that information. Whatever it is, it's always worth noting that supply chain changes don't necessarily mean that the model will or won't sell well in the future.
Apple's production model allows it to make adjustments with a few weeks of lead time in cases. Also, usually Pro models sell quite a lot in the weeks following a launch, and then other buyers join at a later time, showing interest in other models in the series as well. Let's see if the iPhone Air may prove that slim phones aren't a DOA thing.
I like the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge, but I'm not buying them
Well, slim phones are not for me at this time, because of the lack of a huge battery cell inside. Battery life is probably my top priority when buying a phone, alongside processor speed and smoothness of the software. But if a phone comes with not-so-good battery life, that's where it's a problem for me.
Nevertheless, I think that slim phones like the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge are gorgeous and deserve to stay around and be an option for people to choose. So, hopefully, some users are still enticed by the glory of the iPhone Air's elegance and go for it.
