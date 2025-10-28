Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Wait, Apple didn't cut iPhone Air production? Now we're all confused

Just when it seemed like Apple had lost faith in its slimmest iPhone yet, a new report says everything’s fine — and we don’t know what to believe anymore.

3comments
Recently, we've heard that the iPhone Air may be failing to meet Apple's expectations for sales, and rumors started showing up online that the Cupertino tech giant is cutting production figures for the phone. Now, one supply chain report claims otherwise. 

Apple may not have cut iPhone Air production after all 


Reports recently indicated that Apple may have cut production numbers of the iPhone Air because the phone wasn't selling as well as Apple had expected. However, now, TD Cowen has stepped in to refute these claims, saying that Apple isn't changing how many iPhone Air models it will produce this year at all. The note to investors with this information has been seen by AppleInsider. 

Apparently, TD Cowen's report says that there are no changes to iPhone forecasts for October. The note emphasizes that this includes the iPhone Air forecasts. Apparently, supply chain research had indicated to the analysts that nothing had changed in the month regarding the production of the phone. 


Meanwhile, TD Cowen says that "field work" led to the firm maintaining unchanged forecasts for the iPhone Air. Currently, the firm anticipates 3 million units produced for the third calendar quarter of 2025 and 7 million for the fourth calendar quarter. 

Meanwhile, the September quarter builds for all iPhone 17 models remain at 54 million, with a forecast of 79 million for the December quarter. 

This report contradicts previous ones on iPhone Air production 


TD Cowen's forecasts about the iPhone Air basically contradict the claims from other industry insiders and observers. 

First off, on October 17, the first report about the iPhone Air's production surfaced. It came from Mizuho Securities of Japan, and it insisted that the Cupertino tech giant would order 1 million fewer units of the iPhone Air. The same report claimed that Apple would increase orders for other models by a total of 7 million devices. 

Then, Ming-Chi Kuo, a reputable industry analyst and tipster, joined the bandwagon, corroborating the report that the supply chain was starting to scale back iPhone Air production. 

Are you a fan of slim phones like the iPhone Air?

Vote View Result

Of course, on the same day, multiple other reports came in to corroborate the potential production line changes. One supplier manager had even been quoted as saying that the iPhone Air has almost entered end-of-production mode, because of the lack of demand for the slim phone. 

Meanwhile, the iPhone Air's rival, the slim-chic Galaxy S25 Edge, has reportedly not been selling well to the point that Samsung is rumored to have canceled its successor, the Galaxy S26 Edge

Now, we don't exactly know which report is accurate about the iPhone Air, and Apple obviously won't disclose that information. Whatever it is, it's always worth noting that supply chain changes don't necessarily mean that the model will or won't sell well in the future. 

Apple's production model allows it to make adjustments with a few weeks of lead time in cases. Also, usually Pro models sell quite a lot in the weeks following a launch, and then other buyers join at a later time, showing interest in other models in the series as well. Let's see if the iPhone Air may prove that slim phones aren't a DOA thing. 

I like the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge, but I'm not buying them 


Well, slim phones are not for me at this time, because of the lack of a huge battery cell inside. Battery life is probably my top priority when buying a phone, alongside processor speed and smoothness of the software. But if a phone comes with not-so-good battery life, that's where it's a problem for me. 

Nevertheless, I think that slim phones like the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge are gorgeous and deserve to stay around and be an option for people to choose. So, hopefully, some users are still enticed by the glory of the iPhone Air's elegance and go for it. 

Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (3)

