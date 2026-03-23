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Even this dull official trailer can't kill my hype for the Vivo X300 Ultra

Specs trump ads.

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The X300 Ultra supports an optical telephoto extender. | Image by Vivo
Coming on March 30, which is precisely a week away, the Vivo X300 Ultra is one of the two flagship camera phones that mobile fans around the world are waiting for with growing impatience. The other one is the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, which is coming in April, but I'll focus on the Vivo monster right now.

Short video, long hype


There's an official Vivo X300 Ultra trailer and it's a bland one – to my eyes, at least. Personal preferences aside, there aren't many details in the short video. In fact, there are no details about the phone's camera setup like:
  • What sensors does it use?
  • What's the aperture of the main camera?
  • Is that dedicated zoom really that good?
  • What about video capabilities?

Instead, what we're getting in the 56-second trailer is a protagonist that wanders around in the Great Outdoors. Of course, the scenery is beautiful and haunting with its remote landscapes. We're not in the city for a reason, as this evokes some pioneering notes: here's the man who's conquering the unknown, so to say. And only the phone can help him do that.

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Next, we see several portraits – short video portraits, not stills – and then we see the Vivo X300s (the Vivo X300 Ultra's "little" brother) in action, taking photos and videos.

The closest thing to a specification in this video is the strap that the Vivo X300 Ultra is hooked to, which looks comfortable for outdoor photography sessions. The "lipstick" telephoto converter tube is also mounted on the Vivo X300 Ultra at all times.

What's the Vivo X300 Ultra price you'd accept?
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It would be a bit better (and more informative) if, instead of watching a man pointing a phone at the sky and looking amazed by trees and lakes around him, we could actually see what he's photographing. A quick comparison with another phone wouldn't hurt, either. I'm not asking for the Vivo marketing team to shoot a 3-hour 70mm IMAX production. Just something more solid and less impressionist-like.

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Like this, for example:


Phone cameras have advanced big time.

What are we expecting


The Vivo X300 Ultra was teased at MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona some weeks ago. There are plenty of semi-official bits of information and rumors to fuel our hype.

Here's the Vivo X300 Ultra in a nutshell, per current information:

  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
  • Vivo VS1 and V3+ custom-made chips for image pre- and post-processing
  • 6,600 mAh battery with 100W charging
  • 400mm teleconverter
  • 200 MP Sony LYT-901 large (1/1.12") sensor and a 35mm focal length for the main camera
  • 200 MP HP0 large (1/1.4") sensor for the periscope zoom camera
  • 50 MP Sony LYT-818 large (1/1.28") sensor for the ultra-wide camera
  • 5 MP multispectral lens for precise color reproduction

These are the kind of specs that get me going no matter how weak the trailer is. Good one, Vivo – although I take that back and I'll wait for our in-depth reviews for the final verdict. Make sure to stick around, we'll tell you all about this monster of a phone.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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