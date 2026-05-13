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AT&T teams up with Lexus for better in-car 5G network connectivity

Cars are getting really intelligent.

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Sebastian Pier
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AT&T
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Interior of a modern car.
The company promises a smoother in-car experience. | Image by AT&T
Lexus cars are synonymous with "luxury", but they'll soon be adding something super practical – better network connectivity.

AT&T in the mix




AT&T announces that it is partnering with Lexus for "the next era of connected vehicles". This would be done by integrating AT&T 5G network connectivity in the Lexus lineup, debuting on the 2026 Lexus ES.

In simple terms, this collaboration should bring a plethora of extra features and more stable speeds to the latest generation of the Lexus Interface multimedia system.

The in-cabin technology will take the intuitive home screen responsiveness higher and it would improve the voice assistant capabilities. Ma Bell promises integrated navigation enhancements and expanded entertainment options.

Something for all


This enhanced experience would be offered to both drivers and passengers alike.

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With connected vehicles, great customer experiences start with strong, reliable connectivity. We're proud to work with Lexus to bring AT&T 5G network connectivity to the Lexus lineup, helping enable advanced in-vehicle experiences today while supporting the connected services of tomorrow.
– Matt Harden, vice president, AT&T Connected Solutions


Brian Inouye (Chief engineer, Connected Experiences Division, Toyota Motor North America) says this collab is "something truly special". The company has made "bold updates" to Lexus Interface that deliver both function and performance.

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Better commands


The updated Lexus Interface will include a faster embedded voice assistant for "Hey Lexus" commands, allowing users to control audio, climate settings, trip information, and vehicle functions more smoothly.

Lexus is also adding full-screen native navigation inside the digital gauge cluster for the first time, placing maps and directions directly behind the steering wheel.

Passengers will also be able to connect multiple devices through the in-car Wi-Fi hotspot, with AT&T offering support for up to five connected devices over its 5G network. The connected car service will be available through the Lexus app or AT&T's connected car platform.

More vehicles will take advantage of it


AT&T and Lexus have already worked together on connected vehicle technology, and the latest step in that partnership brings 5G connectivity to the Lexus lineup. The feature will first appear in the redesigned 2026 Lexus ES, with plans to expand it to other Lexus models later on.

AT&T says the new connectivity platform is designed to support future connected vehicle services while also improving current multimedia capabilities. The company previously introduced similar 5G connectivity features in Toyota vehicles in late 2025.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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