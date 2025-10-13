Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300: First impressions and camera samples

Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 colors and cases:

The cameras: very good first impressions





Here are some Vivo X300 Pro photo samples:

And some Vivo X300 photo samples:

< With external lens. Without external lens. >

Performance: first-ever phones with MediaTek Dimensity 9500

3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better vivo X300 Pro 6922 Apple iPhone 17 Pro 5914 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better vivo X300 Pro 3869 Apple iPhone 17 Pro 3506





Both X300 models come with up to 16 GB of RAM and as much as 1 TB of storage, depending on region. The base X300 variant starts at 12 GB + 256 GB in China, which should translate to a generous baseline for multitasking and media storage.



Now, Vivo is on a quest to match that level of software and hardware integration, which is why it worked closely with MediaTek on the Dimensity 9500 architecture.



Software: Origin OS is global



Just last month, Vivo proudly announced Origin OS 6 and that it's going to be global now. To clarify – Vivo phones that were sold internationally used to come with FunTouch OS, whereas the Origin-branded UI was for the China-bound models.



So, if you have a Vivo flagship from last year – be it an X200 Pro or the Fold X3 – you should be getting Origin at some point soon.



Origin OS 6 is built on top of



Functionally, it's about the same as Funtouch. We did praise the Vivo X200's user experience last year, as Funtouch had plenty of ways to drag files from one app to another, engage with split screen, take area screenshots, and much more.



Origin OS 6 is the evolution of that with a fresh new paint. It also allows you to customize it more than some popular



But some users hate this new style and prefer the old Android drop-down shade, so Origin OS allows you to pick between the two.



And yes, it does look a lot like iOS. Some elements even kind of, sort of look like Liquid Glass, but Vivo didn't go as far. But the lock screen customization, the control panel, some backgrounds, they do look very familiar.



Vivo X300 and X300 Pro launch and price:

Keep in mind that all USD and EUR figures are direct conversions from Chinese yuan and may not reflect eventual regional pricing.

The Vivo X300 starts at:

¥4,399 (~$618 / €534) for the 12 GB + 256 GB

¥4,699 (~$660 / €570) for 16 GB + 256 GB

¥4,999 (~$702 / €607) for 12 GB + 512 GB

¥5,299 (~$744 / €643) for 16 GB + 512 GB

¥5,799 (~$815 / €704) for the 16 GB + 1 TB

The Vivo X300 Pro begins at:

¥5,299 (~$744 / €643) for 12 GB + 256 GB

¥5,999 (~$843 / €728) for 16 GB + 512 GB

¥6,699 (~$941 / €813) for 16 GB + 1 TB

¥8,299 (~$1,166 / €1,008) for the X300 Pro Photographer Edition





The X300 Pro Photographer Edition is a special variant that includes Vivo’s full Photography Kit: a detachable grip, long lens, filters, and a carrying case, and it will officially go on sale on October 17, 2025, in limited quantities.



Vivo has so far only confirmed a China-exclusive launch, but given the brand’s recent track record with the X-series, we’re optimistic that a global rollout could follow later on.



