Verizon delays one of the most anticipated Motorola phones

Rumors claim the devices might be prone to "fire hazards," which is why Motorola was forced to delay the launch, but only for some carriers.

Verizon Motorola
Motorola Razr (2025)
One of the most anticipated mid-range phones of the month, Motorola Razr (2025), should have been available at Verizon starting May 15. Officially introduced in the US last month, multiple carriers picked up the Razr (2025) and notified customers they will be able to buy the phone beginning mid-May.

For reasons undisclosed, Verizon and its MVNOs delayed the launch of the Razr (2025) for about a week. The Big Red updated the original announcement with a new release date for the Motorola Razr (2025): May 22.

In a statement for 9to5google, Motorola confirmed that the Razr (2025) will be at Verizon and its MVNOs one week later than the major carrier announced back in April.

The availability timeline of the new motorola razr at Verizon was adjusted to ensure the best possible launch experience for their customers. It will be available at Verizon, Straight Talk, Total Wireless and Visible on May 22.

– Motorola, May 2025

Although Motorola didn’t offer a reason for the delay, many customers who pre-ordered the Razr (2025) from one of the carriers mentioned above have taken to Reddit to complain that their orders have been delayed or canceled.

Some of the units that were in transit on their way to be delivered to those who pre-ordered the Razr (2025) have been marked “return to sender.” Customers were not given any explanations as to why their phones are being returned to the carrier.

Verizon delays one of the most anticipated Motorola phones
Motorola Razr (2025) | Image credits: Motorola

Speaking of which, Verizon confirmed that it didn’t ship any Motorola Razr (2025), but that Total Wireless did, which comes in line with the reports on Reddit that come from people who pre-ordered the phone exactly from Verizon’s MVNO.

Like many others, I purchased a base Razr 2025 from Total Wireless (Verizon MVNO) for $165 (port in number + 3 months of service). My phone was received by UPS in Louisville, KY on Thursday, May 15 and scheduled to be delivered on Friday. On Friday at 9:48am, the tracking was changed to “Return to Sender Requested”. It now says it is being returned to Plainfield, IN.

– Reddit user pbiscuits, May 2025

Interestingly enough, one day after the phone’s official market release, a Verizon representative replied to a Motorola fan asking about the Razr (2025)’s availability saying that it’s been “placed on hold.”

Recommended Stories
 
Furthermore, Verizon is no longer listing Motorola’s Razr phones, although they might return later this week when the carrier plans to finally make the Razr (2025) available to everyone.

Verizon’s original announcement now reads that Motorola Razr (2025) orders start May 22 in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea, PANTONE Spring Bud and PANTONE Parfait Pink – all for $16.66/month for 36 months or $600 outright. The Razr (2025) is also available for free if you trade in an eligible smartphone in any condition on myPlan. Motorola Razr (2025) is already available at other US carriers.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
