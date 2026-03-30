Verizon customer is blaming the carrier after criminal stole their number



Verizon recommends that customers activate Number Lock and SIM Protection, both of which prevent someone from transferring a Verizon number until it is turned off. The SIM Protection feature cannot be turned off by retail and customer service representatives, effectively neutralizing attempts to trick or bribe employees for SIM swap attacks.



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nos583 has still questioned Verizon 's accountability and the swiftness of the process, given that users cannot be expected to be by their devices around the clock to manually deny such requests.

The system is still broken

While safeguards exist, they aren't activated by default. Many customers remain unaware of these tools, leaving them vulnerable.



Verizon typically requests a Personal Identification Number (PIN) for number transfers, but criminals exploit a loophole which allows ID to be presented if a customer has forgotten their PIN.





Who should be held responsible for this SIM swap attack? Verizon The customer The criminal All of them Vote 5 Votes

Who is at fault?

Whether the responsibility entirely falls on Verizon is debatable, but there are certain ways to improve the system. For one, Verizon should increase awareness of existing account controls. Secondly, number transfers should require a waiting period to ensure customers see the notifications. Lastly, no response from customers should be treated as a no, rather than an automatic yes.