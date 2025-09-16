Court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public

T-Mobile

"My name is . . . I stole $45 mil from you lolol[.]"

T-Mobile had known about SIM swap attack since 2016, but prevention wasn't a priority



T-Mobile had known about SIM swap attacks affecting its customers since 2016. By March 2018, it knew that the attacks caused financial harm to customers.



T-Mobile's systems. From 2016 through February 2020, 27,000 T-Mobile customers were victims of such attacks.



The SIM swap community saw T-Mobile as an easy target. The attack on Jones wouldn't have been attempted if he had a different provider, according to one of the hackers.



–SIM Swapper who stole crypto from Jones





T-Mobile had fewer guardrails than other carriers, and its employees received little training to recognize, prevent, disable, or report such attacks. Once authenticated by T-Mobile , hackers were able to stay logged in for weeks at a time. The company didn't even check for location red flags.



–SIM Swapper





T-Mobile 's Terms & Conditions used language that sought to exonerate it from unauthorized breaches. Preventing SIM swaps wasn't a priority for T-Mobile .



T-Mobile employees were aware of the attack on Jones as it was being carried out, but did nothing to stop it. That's because they had known that the same bad actor was previously involved in similar attacks.



