T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how
In today's digital world, online security is more important than ever, and it's great to see companies and mobile carriers stepping up to fight scams. Now, those efforts are reaching an even bigger scale.
A major industry initiative, Aduna – backed by leading telecom companies and Ericsson – has brought AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon together to roll out advanced network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for Number Verification and SIM Swap across the US.
Actually, for the first time, the three major US telecom operators are joining forces to support standardized, open-network APIs. The end goal? To boost interoperability, drive industry-wide innovation, and reshape the global digital landscape.
So, it's definitely great to see mobile carriers step up their game in protecting us, regardless of which one you go with.
This is a huge step forward for the mobile industry, with the country's biggest carriers teaming up to provide developers and businesses with powerful, standardized tools. These APIs will help build smarter, more secure apps and services to keep users protected.
This partnership opens new doors for developers and businesses in the US, promising a reliable, carrier-grade solution for secure authentication. By reducing fraud risks and eliminating the need for expensive, fragmented verification methods, this initiative marks a big step toward a more seamless and safe digital experience.
At T-Mobile, we've long recognized the need for seamless, secure authentication — it's why we've already integrated network-based authentication into our own services, like T-Life, to better protect our customers and improve their experience. Network APIs such as Number Verification can unlock new features and capabilities that benefit the user experience and protect sensitive data.
– Dan Thygesen, SVP T-Mobile Product, Partnerships & Growth, February 2025
By bringing together network capabilities from T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T, this initiative paves the way for innovation across financial services, e-commerce, digital identity, and beyond.
Operating in the modern era requires robust security and also widespread connectivity. This collaboration makes our network, along with all participating networks, into a platform that offers advanced capabilities, adding significant value for customers across the developer ecosystem. We believe in the power of connectivity and look forward to witnessing the innovations this collaboration will enable.
– Yigal Elbaz, Sr. VP, Technology and Network CTO at AT&T, February 2025
Launching nationwide in 2025, Aduna's Number Verification API is set to change the game in user authentication. It will securely verify mobile numbers using real-time data from carrier networks, helping to stop fraudulent SMS activities. The result should be a faster, smoother verification process that enhances both security and the overall user experience.
Verizon's advanced 5G network is the backbone of innovation, connecting enterprises, developers and consumers with cutting-edge solutions that drive growth and transformation. By leveraging these network APIs, we are unlocking new opportunities for businesses to enhance application capabilities, improve customer experiences and maximize the value of real-time connectivity. This is the future of enterprise innovation.
– Srini Kalapala, Senior Vice President of Technology and Product Development at Verizon, February 2025
Also coming in 2025, Aduna's SIM Swap network API will provide an essential layer of defense against unauthorized SIM swaps, a major tactic in account takeover fraud that can lead to serious financial losses. Just last year, a woman lost $17,000 despite using two-factor authentication (2FA) on her phone. T-Mobile reps have also been warning users about this tactic.
