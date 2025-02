T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how

Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

– Dan Thygesen, SVP T-Mobile Product, Partnerships & Growth, February 2025

By bringing together network capabilities from T-Mobile , Verizon and AT&T , this initiative paves the way for innovation across financial services, e-commerce, digital identity, and beyond.



– Yigal Elbaz, Sr. VP, Technology and Network CTO at AT&T , February 2025

Launching nationwide in 2025, Aduna's Number Verification API is set to change the game in user authentication. It will securely verify mobile numbers using real-time data from carrier networks, helping to stop fraudulent SMS activities. The result should be a faster, smoother verification process that enhances both security and the overall user experience.

– Srini Kalapala, Senior Vice President of Technology and Product Development at Verizon , February 2025

Also coming in 2025, Aduna's SIM Swap network API will provide an essential layer of defense against unauthorized SIM swaps, a major tactic in account takeover fraud that can lead to serious financial losses. Just last year, T-Mobile reps have also been warning users about this tactic.



So, it's definitely great to see mobile carriers step up their game in protecting us, regardless of which one you go with.

In today's digital world, online security is more important than ever, and it's great to see companies and mobile carriers stepping up to fight scams. Now,A major industry initiative, Aduna – backed by leading telecom companies and Ericsson – has brought AT&T T-Mobile , and Verizon together to roll out advanced network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for Number Verification and SIM Swap across the US.This is a huge step forward for the mobile industry, with the country's biggest carriers teaming up to provide developers and businesses with powerful, standardized tools. These APIs will help build smarter, more secure apps and services to keep users protected.Actually, for the first time, the three major US telecom operators are joining forces to support standardized, open-network APIs. The end goal? To boost interoperability, drive industry-wide innovation, and reshape the global digital landscape.This partnership opens new doors for developers and businesses in the US, promising a reliable, carrier-grade solution for secure authentication. By reducing fraud risks and eliminating the need for expensive, fragmented verification methods, this initiative marks a big step toward a more seamless and safe digital experience.