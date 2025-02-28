T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how

By bringing together network capabilities fromand, this initiative paves the way for innovation across financial services, e-commerce, digital identity, and beyond.

– Yigal Elbaz, Sr. VP, Technology and Network CTO at AT&T , February 2025



Launching nationwide in 2025, Aduna's Number Verification API is set to change the game in user authentication. It will securely verify mobile numbers using real-time data from carrier networks, helping to stop fraudulent SMS activities. The result should be a faster, smoother verification process that enhances both security and the overall user experience.