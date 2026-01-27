The top 7 features and changes we expect from iOS 27
iOS 27 could be Apple’s most impactful update in years.
0comments
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Apple’s iOS updates have consistently grown more ambitious over the last few years, but they have also grown messier, and iOS 26 was the culmination of that.
Between the underbaked AI features, performance issues, and a generally disliked visual overhaul, it was clear that the company needed to stop and rethink its strategy.
This might be the least exciting part about iOS 27, but it is probably the one that will improve the user experience the most.
According to Bloomberg, Apple’s primary internal goal for iOS 27 is improving “quality and underlying performance.” Reports state that Apple's engineers are focused on cutting any bloat that’s slowing the system down, fixing long-standing bugs, and improving the overall responsiveness across the operating system.
Apple has not publicly framed it this way yet, but the internal language reportedly mirrors the Snow Leopard era on the Mac, where performance and system stability took priority over new features.
While improving the stability and overall performance of iOS is crucial, it would not make for much of a talking point during Apple’s WWDC event this June. That’s where Siri comes in.
Siri will be the headline feature and easily the biggest change coming with iOS 27.
Essentially, it is the promise of a deeply integrated virtual assistant that Apple made back when it announced the iPhone 16 series. Siri will be embedded into iOS itself, and it will be able to see what’s on your screen, pull context from Mail, Messages, Photos, and Calendar, and act on that information intelligently.
This more intelligent version of Siri won’t come without help, though. Apple finally accepted that it won’t be able to catch up on its own and decided to deepen its partnership with Google.
Apple has confirmed that future Apple Intelligence features will be powered in part by Google’s Gemini models. By doing this, Apple will be able to offer a version of Siri with better reasoning, faster responses, and more scalable cloud processing than Apple could currently deliver on its own.
Besides becoming a chatbot, Siri is also expected to get a visual redesign, again.
Apple has reportedly tested interfaces ranging from animated Finder-like elements to Memoji-inspired visuals. The goal is to make Siri feel more lifelike and approachable without turning it into a distracting overlay. If Apple is good at anything, it is making features look fun and user-friendly.
iOS 27 is also expected to bring major AI upgrades to Apple’s core apps.
The most notable is Apple Health Plus, a new subscription service built around an AI-powered health coach. Using Health and Apple Watch data, it would offer nutrition planning and general suggestions about your wellness. This is one area where Apple has excelled, and in my opinion, it is where it can stand out with AI integration.
The Calendar app is also said to be getting a long-overdue overhaul. The details are scarce, but this could tie directly into Siri’s new intelligence, allowing for easier and more intuitive scheduling, automatic adjustments, and better understanding of your daily routines.
Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone later this year, and iOS 27 will be laying the foundations for that form factor. The company is expected to keep things simple and focus on adapting the software to improve multitasking, window behavior, and large-screen app layouts.
Apple was one of the first companies to offer satellite connectivity on its phones, and it seems its ambitions are growing with iOS 27.
Reports suggest Apple is working on Apple Maps via satellite, sending photos over Messages via satellite, and more natural satellite usage that doesn’t require pointing your phone at the sky. Also, while full satellite internet probably won’t be possible with the iPhone 18’s hardware, iOS 27 could lay the groundwork for it.
Apple seems to have two major goals with iOS 27, and achieving both will be necessary if the company wants to remain relevant.
iOS 27 is just what the iPhone needs before it can continue to grow any further as a product.
Between the underbaked AI features, performance issues, and a generally disliked visual overhaul, it was clear that the company needed to stop and rethink its strategy.
Thankfully, if early reports are accurate, it seems iOS 27 is Apple’s attempt to rebalance things. Here are the seven most important features and changes expected in iOS 27.
1. Back to basics
The Mac OS X Snow Leopard of iOS
This might be the least exciting part about iOS 27, but it is probably the one that will improve the user experience the most.
According to Bloomberg, Apple’s primary internal goal for iOS 27 is improving “quality and underlying performance.” Reports state that Apple's engineers are focused on cutting any bloat that’s slowing the system down, fixing long-standing bugs, and improving the overall responsiveness across the operating system.
One particular annoyance that’s bugged me and some of my colleagues is the bizarre behavior of the iOS keyboard. There are too many cases where I think I’ve tapped on one letter only for the phone to decide it’s another. It is little problems like this that iOS 27 is said to eradicate.
Recommended For You
2. A real Siri chatbot
A lot of ChatGPT subscriptions might get cancelled
While improving the stability and overall performance of iOS is crucial, it would not make for much of a talking point during Apple’s WWDC event this June. That’s where Siri comes in.
Siri will be the headline feature and easily the biggest change coming with iOS 27.
Apple is reportedly turning Siri into a full chatbot experience, capable of holding conversations, analyzing files, generating content, and taking multi-step actions across apps.
Essentially, it is the promise of a deeply integrated virtual assistant that Apple made back when it announced the iPhone 16 series. Siri will be embedded into iOS itself, and it will be able to see what’s on your screen, pull context from Mail, Messages, Photos, and Calendar, and act on that information intelligently.
3. Apple Intelligence powered by Gemini
Apple had to lean on Google
This more intelligent version of Siri won’t come without help, though. Apple finally accepted that it won’t be able to catch up on its own and decided to deepen its partnership with Google.
Apple has confirmed that future Apple Intelligence features will be powered in part by Google’s Gemini models. By doing this, Apple will be able to offer a version of Siri with better reasoning, faster responses, and more scalable cloud processing than Apple could currently deliver on its own.
4. A smarter, more proactive Siri interface
The long promise should finally come true
Besides becoming a chatbot, Siri is also expected to get a visual redesign, again.
Apple has reportedly tested interfaces ranging from animated Finder-like elements to Memoji-inspired visuals. The goal is to make Siri feel more lifelike and approachable without turning it into a distracting overlay. If Apple is good at anything, it is making features look fun and user-friendly.
More importantly, Siri is expected to become even more proactive. Instead of waiting for commands, it could suggest actions like leaving early for an airport pickup based on Calendar data, traffic, and past behavior. Again, this is one of those features Apple promised back in 2024 but failed to deliver.
5. Apple Intelligence expands into Health and Calendar
It wouldn't be an Apple software update without some cool health stuff
iOS 27 is also expected to bring major AI upgrades to Apple’s core apps.
The most notable is Apple Health Plus, a new subscription service built around an AI-powered health coach. Using Health and Apple Watch data, it would offer nutrition planning and general suggestions about your wellness. This is one area where Apple has excelled, and in my opinion, it is where it can stand out with AI integration.
The Calendar app is also said to be getting a long-overdue overhaul. The details are scarce, but this could tie directly into Siri’s new intelligence, allowing for easier and more intuitive scheduling, automatic adjustments, and better understanding of your daily routines.
6. Preparation for Apple’s first foldable iPhone
Laying the groundworks
Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone later this year, and iOS 27 will be laying the foundations for that form factor. The company is expected to keep things simple and focus on adapting the software to improve multitasking, window behavior, and large-screen app layouts.
7. Enhanced satellite features
Satellite connectivity gets even better
Apple was one of the first companies to offer satellite connectivity on its phones, and it seems its ambitions are growing with iOS 27.
Reports suggest Apple is working on Apple Maps via satellite, sending photos over Messages via satellite, and more natural satellite usage that doesn’t require pointing your phone at the sky. Also, while full satellite internet probably won’t be possible with the iPhone 18’s hardware, iOS 27 could lay the groundwork for it.
iOS 27 is the medicine iPhones needed
Apple seems to have two major goals with iOS 27, and achieving both will be necessary if the company wants to remain relevant.
First, fixing the stability is paramount, as no new exciting feature will matter if you have to endure painful lag and inexplicable bugs. Second, making Siri what it was always meant to be—a comprehensive and intelligent virtual assistant that can make your life easier and more convenient.
iOS 27 is just what the iPhone needs before it can continue to grow any further as a product.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: