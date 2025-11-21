Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Perplexity's AI-powered Comet Browser is ready for Android users

Now available for free from the Play Store is the Comet Browser powered by AI.

Android Apps
Perplexity's AI-powered Comet Browser s now available for Android users.
From the Google Play Store, Android users can now install Perplexity's AI-powered Comet Browser. The Comet Browser can work with your voice as you ask the Comet Assistant questions about content you've been reading on the browser. For example, if you need to summarize a long magazine article you've been reading, just ask Comet to do it and it shall be done. And Comet even has the capabilities of viewing multiple tabs at one time.

Comet is AI-first and can take actions on behalf of users


While Chrome and other mobile browsers like Edge have AI tacked on as an extension, Comet is AI-first which means that it has features that you wouldn't normally find on an Android browser. It also means that writing to, or talking to, the AI prompt is the main way users interact with Comet. The most exciting feature is the ability to use the Comet Assistant as an Agentic AI Assistant that takes actions on your behalf.

Will you use the AI-powered Comet Browser for Android?

Vote View Result

For example, you can ask Comet to find the best deals for airline tickets to Paris for next month. Or ask the browser to reveal which guitar, among the three you're looking at, is the best value. You can also ask Comet to summarize a 10-page PDF report for work and email the results to your manager.
 
The Comet Browser is a good mobile browser as you can tell with its rendering of the PhoneArena homepage.
The Comet Browser is a good mobile browser as you can tell with its rendering of the
italic;">PhoneArena homepage. | Image credit-PhoneArena

The Comet browser uses the Perplexity AI search engine as the default search tool


The Comet Browser uses the Perplexity AI search engine as the default search tool. Instead of delivering a list of blue links in a line like Google Search does, the Perplexity AI search engine delivers source-cited complex answers to questions. The voice-controlled mode will allow users to enjoy hands-free interaction with the browser, hands-free search, and hands-free navigation. With apps like Gmail and Google Calendar, Comet can help you schedule events and clean up your Gmail inbox.

After one day of reviews on the Play Store, the Comet: AI Browser has an average score of 4.4 after 1,470 reviews have been submitted by users. In case you also want to install the Perplexity app, it is available for iOS from the App Store by tapping on this link.

When the Comet Browser first launched for the desktop this past July, it required an expensive Perplexity plan or a long wait on a waitlist in order to test out the browser. Luckily, Perplexity dropped this requirement last month and made the browser free to Android users.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
COMMENTS (0)

