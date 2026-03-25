This new iOS feature means you'll never miss a concert again, but there's a catch
Your favorite artist is touring, and your iPhone already knows, thanks to this new iOS update.
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Ticketmaster concert discovery throughout iOS. | Image by Ticketmaster
If you have ever been in the middle of a song on Apple Music and then wondered when your favorite artist is swinging through your town, you'll be happy to know that Apple has been hard at work on just that problem. The answer is already here, hidden inside the latest iPhone update.
Apple Music has partnered with Ticketmaster to bring a new feature called Concert Discovery to iOS version 26.4. This new feature weaves concert listings directly into the Apple Music app. The end result is that you'll never have to switch back and forth between apps again just to find out if an artist you love is touring in your area.
The reason this feature is so interesting is not necessarily the feature itself, but how Apple is stretching it. Rather than adding a new tab within the Music app, Apple is taking concert discovery and making it accessible across several apps, such as Maps, Search, and even Photos. This is a level of investment within other apps that makes the iPhone more of a personal concierge for concerts.
The honest answer is, absolutely, but with a caveat. This is a contextual feature, and features like this are only as good as the data behind it. The problem is, features like this, like concert discovery, have a tendency to be out of date or even miss cities altogether. That's a problem. The Ticketmaster data is going to have to be good, or this is going to lose all of its luster.
If the listings stay fresh and the coverage extends beyond the biggest markets, Concert Discovery could quietly become one of those iOS features you forget you can't live without.
Apple Music now shows you Ticketmaster concerts while you stream
Apple Music has partnered with Ticketmaster to bring a new feature called Concert Discovery to iOS version 26.4. This new feature weaves concert listings directly into the Apple Music app. The end result is that you'll never have to switch back and forth between apps again just to find out if an artist you love is touring in your area.
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According to this press release, concert listings on Ticketmaster are now appearing in a number of different places throughout the Apple ecosystem. Here's a rundown of where you'll now find concert listings:
- Apple Music homepage
- Artist pages: Find a musician's page and their upcoming shows appear on their page.
- Shazam: Shazam a song and find out if that artist is touring in your area.
- Apple Maps: Concert venues appear when you use local search.
- Spotlight search: Type in your favorite artist's name on your iPhone and their concert information now shows up.
- Apple Photos: Concert information now shows up in photo memories related to your favorite artists.
Why concert fans with iPhones should pay attention
Artists' concert information on iOS | Image by Ticketmaster
The reason this feature is so interesting is not necessarily the feature itself, but how Apple is stretching it. Rather than adding a new tab within the Music app, Apple is taking concert discovery and making it accessible across several apps, such as Maps, Search, and even Photos. This is a level of investment within other apps that makes the iPhone more of a personal concierge for concerts.
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Of course, Spotify also provides concert listings, but again, it's within their own app. Apple's rollout is more extensive, and for users within their own ecosystem, it's going to feel like second nature.
Where do you currently find out about upcoming concerts from artists you follow?
Is this actually worth getting excited about?
The honest answer is, absolutely, but with a caveat. This is a contextual feature, and features like this are only as good as the data behind it. The problem is, features like this, like concert discovery, have a tendency to be out of date or even miss cities altogether. That's a problem. The Ticketmaster data is going to have to be good, or this is going to lose all of its luster.
There's also the elephant in the room: Ticketmaster isn't exactly beloved by the live music community, and some Apple Music users may raise an eyebrow at this partnership. Apple is clearly betting that the convenience will outweigh any reservations, and for a lot of people, that bet will probably pay off.
If the listings stay fresh and the coverage extends beyond the biggest markets, Concert Discovery could quietly become one of those iOS features you forget you can't live without.
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