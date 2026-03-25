This new iOS feature means you'll never miss a concert again, but there's a catch

Is this actually worth getting excited about?



If the listings stay fresh and the coverage extends beyond the biggest markets, Concert Discovery could quietly become one of those iOS features you forget you can't live without.

The honest answer is, absolutely, but with a caveat. This is a contextual feature, and features like this are only as good as the data behind it. The problem is, features like this, like concert discovery, have a tendency to be out of date or even miss cities altogether. That's a problem. The Ticketmaster data is going to have to be good, or this is going to lose all of its luster.There's also the elephant in the room: Ticketmaster isn't exactly beloved by the live music community, and some Apple Music users may raise an eyebrow at this partnership. Apple is clearly betting that the convenience will outweigh any reservations, and for a lot of people, that bet will probably pay off.