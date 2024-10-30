Xiaomi launches new Smart Band 9 Pro and Watch S4 wearables
Xiaomi held a pretty important event recently where it unveiled its next flagships, the 15 and 15 Pro. The Chinese company also introduced two new tablets, the Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro, as well as two new wearable devices, the Smart Band 9 Pro and Watch S4.
The sequel to the Smart Band 9 looks just as stylish as the vanilla model, at least judging from the pictures released by Xiaomi. As per the company’s announcement, the Smart Band 9 Pro sports a 1.74-inch AMOLED display with 336 x 480 pixels resolution and 1,200 nits peak brightness.
The wearable device measures 43.27 x 32.49 x 10.8 mm and weighs only 24.5g. It has a small 350 mAh battery, which should provide up to 21 days of use. Xiaomi confirmed the Smart Band 9 Pro is 5ATM water resistant and features a plethora of connectivity features like NFC (Near Field Communication), Bluetooth 5.4, and GPS.
Software-wise, the Smart Band 9 Pro promises to offer more than 150 sports modes, as well as tracking for running and swimming. It’s also important to add that the wearable device feature heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring, along with stress and sleep tracking.
Along with the Smart Band 9 Pro, Xiaomi presented yet another stylish wearable device, the Watch S4. This one comes with a much smaller 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466 pixels resolution and 2,200 nits peak brightness.
Just like the Smart Band 9 Pro, Xiaomi’s Watch S4 features 5ATM water resistance and a bunch of sensors that allows it to accurately monitor blood oxygen levels, stress, as well as heart rate.
Although it has a smaller display, the Xiaomi Watch S4 is actually bigger and heavier than the Smart Band 9 Pro. The smartwatch measures 47.3 x 47.3 x 12 mm and weighs 44.5.
The Watch S4 features eSIM support and dual-mode walkie-talkie functionality, so you’ll be able to make calls without having to use your smartphone.
Moving on to one of the most interesting parts, the price, both Xiaomi’s wearable devices are pretty cheap. The Smart Band 9 Pro costs just $55, while the Watch S4 is priced to sell for as low as $140. These are only available for purchase in China for the moment.
