These are the real reasons Tim Cook won’t be Apple’s CEO anymore

Tim Cook



The right time for a transition



After finishing his prepared remarks, Cook took questions, one of which asked about his reasons to step down now. He answered that his goal was to allow for the “best-ever transition,” which he thought required three things to be true.



Those three requirements are the following:



Business had to be doing great

Incredible product roadmap

Ternus had to be ready to take the role

Cook said that Apple’s product pipeline was “incredible,” which comes on the heels of the company’s best-ever holiday quarter financial report. According to him, the three conditions were met right now, which made it the right time for the transition.



After finishing his prepared remarks, Cook took questions, one of which asked about his reasons to step down now. He answered that his goal was to allow for the “best-ever transition,” which he thought required three things to be true.Those three requirements are the following:Cook said that Apple’s product pipeline was “incredible,” which comes on the heels of the company’s best-ever holiday quarter financial report. According to him, the three conditions were met right now, which made it the right time for the transition.

What do you expect from the new Apple CEO? Even better hardware To finally fix Apple’s software AI failures similar to the Vision Pro Nothing very different for at least some time Vote 2 Votes





The outgoing CEO also said that he wanted his succession plan to be a textbook example and the best in the world. His ambition is that “business schools and so forth” will be writing about it.



Heavy is the crown

Cook’s explanation makes a lot of sense, but I think it also reveals how confident he is with Apple’s near-term plans. We can only hope the company will finally solve its Siri issues and launch a truly competitive AI product alongside the already strong hardware offerings.

Cook said he’ll be around to support his successor, John Ternus. Ternus will take over the CEO position on September 1, but Cook will be available to share his knowledge and experience at any time. “Apple will be my top priority. It’s who I am at my core, and I can’t imagine it any other way,” said Cook.