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These are the real reasons Tim Cook won’t be Apple’s CEO anymore

Tim Cook told Apple employees why he’s stepping down and what’s next for him.

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Tim Cook and John Ternus walking in a park.
Apple’s current CEO Tim Cook and his successor John Ternus. | Image by Apple
Yesterday’s announcement that Tim Cook will step down as CEO of Apple may have come as a surprise, although rumors about it have been circulating for quite some time. Today, Cook addressed some of those rumors and shared his plans for the future.

Tim Cook says he’s healthy and shares his future plans


During an all-hands meeting with employees in the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, Tim Cook shared some of the reasons he decided to retire as CEO. According to a Bloomberg report, Cook said he was “healthy” and plans to stay in his new role as executive chairman for a long time.

In his remarks, Cook shot down rumors that he’s facing health problems, emphasizing that he’s in good condition. 

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I’m excited to continue my journey at Apple as executive chairman. I am healthy. My energy is high, and I plan to be in this new role for a long time.
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, April 2026

Cook said he’ll be around to support his successor, John Ternus. Ternus will take over the CEO position on September 1, but Cook will be available to share his knowledge and experience at any time. “Apple will be my top priority. It’s who I am at my core, and I can’t imagine it any other way,” said Cook.

The right time for a transition



After finishing his prepared remarks, Cook took questions, one of which asked about his reasons to step down now. He answered that his goal was to allow for the “best-ever transition,” which he thought required three things to be true.

Those three requirements are the following:

  • Business had to be doing great
  • Incredible product roadmap
  • Ternus had to be ready to take the role

Cook said that Apple’s product pipeline was “incredible,” which comes on the heels of the company’s best-ever holiday quarter financial report. According to him, the three conditions were met right now, which made it the right time for the transition.

What do you expect from the new Apple CEO?
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The outgoing CEO also said that he wanted his succession plan to be a textbook example and the best in the world. His ambition is that “business schools and so forth” will be writing about it.

Heavy is the crown


Cook’s explanation makes a lot of sense, but I think it also reveals how confident he is with Apple’s near-term plans. We can only hope the company will finally solve its Siri issues and launch a truly competitive AI product alongside the already strong hardware offerings.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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