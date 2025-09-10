Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

These are all the products Apple has stopped selling since its big event

With new iPhones and Apple Watches on the scene, a handful of older-but-still-great devices just got the boot from the Apple Store.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Audio iPhone Apple Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The new Apple product lineup
After its big "Awe Dropping" event, Apple has already begun to clean house by discontinuing a whole slate of last year's models from its store. This annual tradition means if you want a deal on slightly older tech, you'll have to look somewhere other than the official Apple Store.

Out with the old: Apple's annual product lineup shuffle


With the shiny new iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches now official, it's that time of year again. As it does every fall, Apple has officially hit the stop button on selling a bunch of its popular — now last-gen products — to make way for the new arrivals. This doesn't mean they've vanished from the earth, but they are no longer available for purchase directly from Apple.

The discontinued list

Following yesterday's keynote, here are the devices that got the axe from the Apple Store:


Getting "discontinued" simply means the countdown has started for when Apple will eventually classify these products as obsolete, at which point official repair support ends. For now, you can still find them brand new from third-party retailers, often at a nice discount.

Pre-order the AirPods Pro 3 at Amazon

Apple's new and most impressive earbuds yet are here. Right now, you can pre-order the AirPods Pro 3 with advanced ANC and new, impressive features at Amazon. Shipping is set to start on September 19.
Pre-order at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 11, 42mm: pre-order now

The Apple Watch Series 11 was just announced, and you can already pre-order a unit at Amazon. Right now, you can get the 42mm Wi-Fi-only model at its standard price. Shipping is set to start on September 19.
Pre-order at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 3: pre-order at Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 brings multiple improvements, including longer battery life and an ultra-rugged design. You can now pre-order the premium wearable at its standard price on Amazon.
Pre-order at Amazon

Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm): pre-order

The Apple Watch SE 3 is finally here. The new budget wearable by Apple promises better temperature readings, real-time workout metrics, and more. It's already available for pre-order at Amazon, with shipping set to begin on September 19.
Pre-order at Amazon

What this means for bargain hunters


This is classic Apple. They love a clean, simple lineup. When a new product arrives, the old equivalent (especially the Pro models) gets removed to avoid confusing buyers and to push sales toward the latest and greatest. Other OEMs do the same, often keeping only a couple of generations around in their official stores.

With this approach, you're either buying the new thing, a designated older model they decide to keep, or the budget model. If you were holding out for a price drop on an iPhone 16 Pro directly from Apple, you’re out of luck. This move funnels deal-seekers directly to retailers like Amazon or Best Buy, who will now be looking to clear out their old stock.

Are you on the hunt for one of these products that are no longer listed on the Apple Store?

Vote View Result

A smart move that's a bit frustrating


I get it from a business perspective. Simplifying the product stack makes choosing a new iPhone less of a headache for the average person and maximizes profit on the newest models. But as a consumer, it's a bit of a bummer, since it requires some extra work for those looking to buy one of these freshly discontinued models. Fortunately, the retailers that carry them are plenty, and great deals can be usually found through them.

Recommended Stories

These are all the products Apple has stopped selling since its big event

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 4

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
As more reps leave, it's seems that we are seeing the end of T-Mobile as we know it
As more reps leave, it's seems that we are seeing the end of T-Mobile as we know it
The iPhone 17 will be the perfect antidote to the Pixel 10
The iPhone 17 will be the perfect antidote to the Pixel 10
Latest speed test shows T-Mobile users should avoid one iPhone 17 variant
Latest speed test shows T-Mobile users should avoid one iPhone 17 variant
Carrier trade-in deals surface for the new iPhone 17 line
Carrier trade-in deals surface for the new iPhone 17 line

Latest News

How to use the controversial T-Life app to get your new iPhone via T-Mobile
How to use the controversial T-Life app to get your new iPhone via T-Mobile
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
OnePlus 15 might put the Galaxy S26 Ultra build to shame
OnePlus 15 might put the Galaxy S26 Ultra build to shame
T-Mobile reveals its generous iPhone 17 and Apple Watch deals
T-Mobile reveals its generous iPhone 17 and Apple Watch deals
Apple's iPhone 17 just made every new phone better, even Androids
Apple's iPhone 17 just made every new phone better, even Androids
iPhone Air is here! Why this needs to be your next iPhone
iPhone Air is here! Why this needs to be your next iPhone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless