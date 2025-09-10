These are all the products Apple has stopped selling since its big event





What this means for bargain hunters

This is classic Apple. They love a clean, simple lineup. When a new product arrives, the old equivalent (especially the Pro models) gets removed to avoid confusing buyers and to push sales toward the latest and greatest. Other OEMs do the same, often keeping only a couple of generations around in their official stores. This is classic Apple. They love a clean, simple lineup. When a new product arrives, the old equivalent (especially the Pro models) gets removed to avoid confusing buyers and to push sales toward the latest and greatest. Other OEMs do the same, often keeping only a couple of generations around in their official stores.





With this approach, you're either buying the new thing, a designated older model they decide to keep, or the budget model. If you were holding out for a price drop on an iPhone 16 Pro directly from Apple, you’re out of luck. This move funnels deal-seekers directly to retailers like Amazon or Best Buy, who will now be looking to clear out their old stock.





A smart move that's a bit frustrating

I get it from a business perspective. Simplifying the product stack makes choosing a new iPhone less of a headache for the average person and maximizes profit on the newest models. But as a consumer, it's a bit of a bummer, since it requires some extra work for those looking to buy one of these freshly discontinued models. Fortunately, the retailers that carry them are plenty, and great deals can be usually found through them. I get it from a business perspective. Simplifying the product stack makes choosing a new iPhone less of a headache for the average person and maximizes profit on the newest models. But as a consumer, it's a bit of a bummer, since it requires some extra work for those looking to buy one of these freshly discontinued models. Fortunately, the retailers that carry them are plenty, and great deals can be usually found through them.



After its big "Awe Dropping" event, Apple has already begun to clean house by discontinuing a whole slate of last year's models from its store. This annual tradition means if you want a deal on slightly older tech, you'll have to look somewhere other than the official Apple Store.