The iPhone 17 is now officially announced - this is when it will hit the stores

Check out when the new iPhone 17 series will be available in stores.

An image showing two hands holding the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.
Apple just dropped the iPhone 17 lineup, and it didn’t come alone. Alongside the new phones, we also got the Apple Watch Series 11, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, the updated Apple Watch SE 3, and yes – the brand-new AirPods Pro 3.

This year, the iPhone family still has four models, but the Plus is officially gone. In its place, Apple introduced the very first iPhone Air, which is the thinnest iPhone ever made. The rest of the lineup includes the regular iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and the big boy iPhone 17 Pro Max.




If you are already planning an upgrade, the big question is – when can you actually buy the new iPhone? Here’s the breakdown.

Apple Online Store



Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series kick off Friday, September 12, with official availability starting Friday, September 19. You can either get it shipped for free or schedule a pickup at your local Apple Store.

DevicePre-orderGeneral availability
iPhone 17September 12September 19
iPhone AirSeptember 12September 19
iPhone 17 ProSeptember 12September 19
iPhone 17 Pro MaxSeptember 12September 19

Apple Physical Stores


In-store availability starts on September 19, the same day as the official launch. Pre-ordering online is the easiest way to lock in your iPhone for launch day, but plenty of people still like the in-store experience. Apple often sets aside a small batch of devices for “walk-in” customers who didn’t pre-order, but supplies are limited, and long lines can form hours before the store opens.

For the most popular models and colors, there’s no guarantee a physical store will have them in stock, so if you really want your phone on day one, pre-ordering is your safest bet.

Carrier store deals


Carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile follow the same timeline – pre-orders on September 12 and launch on September 19.

With all the big three carriers, you can expect plenty of deals and trade-in promos. They often go heavy with discounts – sometimes offering up to $800 off with trade-ins, especially if you are opening a new line or signing up for an installment plan. For many people, that’s the most affordable way to grab the latest iPhone.

Amazon, Best Buy and more


Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy usually stick to the same schedule, too: pre-orders on September 12, launch on September 19.

And buying from Amazon can be super convenient, especially if you are a Prime member and catch an exclusive deal. Just double-check that it’s being sold directly by Amazon, not a third-party seller, since that can affect shipping and returns.

Tsveta Ermenkova
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless