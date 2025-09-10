iPhone 17

iPhone 17



If you are already planning an upgrade, the big question is – when can you actually buy the new iPhone? Here’s the breakdown.



Apple Online Store



Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series kick off Friday, September 12, with official availability starting Friday, September 19. You can either get it shipped for free or schedule a pickup at your local Apple Store.





Apple Physical Stores

In-store availability starts on September 19, the same day as the official launch. Pre-ordering online is the easiest way to lock in your iPhone for launch day, but plenty of people still like the in-store experience. Apple often sets aside a small batch of devices for "walk-in" customers who didn't pre-order, but supplies are limited, and long lines can form hours before the store opens.



Carrier store deals

Carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile follow the same timeline – pre-orders on September 12 and launch on September 19.



With all the big three carriers, you can expect plenty of deals and trade-in promos. They often go heavy with discounts – sometimes offering up to $800 off with trade-ins, especially if you are opening a new line or signing up for an installment plan. For many people, that’s the most affordable way to grab the latest iPhone.



Amazon, Best Buy and more



Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy usually stick to the same schedule, too: pre-orders on September 12, launch on September 19.



And buying from Amazon can be super convenient, especially if you are a Prime member and catch an exclusive deal. Just double-check that it’s being sold directly by Amazon, not a third-party seller, since that can affect shipping and returns.



