Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

The Pixel Buds app is changing inside and out

Google is carrying on with the redesign of its apps and icons.

0
Mariyan Slavov
By
Software updates Apps Google
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pixel Buds 2
The new app icon resembles the shape of the Pixel Buds | Image by PhoneArena
Google is carrying on with the redesign of its apps and icons, Android Authority reports. After refreshing most of its Workspace app icons, now the company is giving the Pixel Buds app a redesign in and out. It's part of a much bigger shift, with Google parting with its old graphics ways and embracing a new visual identity.

A fresh "gradient" icon for your home screen



The Pixel Buds icon is the first and most immediate change. The app icon now features the same modern look as the other refreshed "gradient" icons and won't stick out on your Pixel's home screen like a sore thumb.

The icon in question, which you can see above, now sports a very stylized look with three tones of blue and a touch of purple. The lines are curved, and I personally think it looks better than the old one, which was just four curves in four different colors.

Recommended For You
But the Pixel Buds app overhaul extends beyond a simple app icon redesign.

What do you think about the new Pixel Buds app update?
0 Votes

A new Landing Page



Another change, and a quality-of-life update, is the new Landing Page inside the app. It's designed to help people owning multiple pairs of Pixel Buds to easily switch between them and manage the different paired buds.

Google also went the extra mile and made the colors of the icons on the Landing Page match the actual hues of your physical set of Pixel Buds. If you have the Porcelain color option and the Hazel one, for example, you will be able to easily recognize them and tell them apart at a glance.

Here's what Google has to say about it:

Our users wanted a dedicated, personal entry point for a true Pixel Buds experience—and this is it. We aim to continually improve our products and address the feedback from our Android community.


The update is rolling out now


According to the official press release, the new Pixel Buds app overhaul is rolling out as you read this. It carries version number 1.0.915175631, and it already landed on some Pixel phones, but in typical Google fashion, it is a timed rollout, so keep an eye on the Play Store.

Have you already received the update, and do you like the new look and Landing Page? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

PhoneArena's take


Google is trying to shift away from the previous minimalistic icon design, and the company is apparently doing it in chunks.

I think it would've been better if Google just rolled out the whole new design in one big update. Now people are getting new icons from time to time and have to adjust to the change each time a new app receives this new "gradient" look.

As for the update itself, it's nice for people with more than one pair, but it's a niche case. I would've preferred more EQ settings or new AI features for the buds. But hey, a modest update, bringing new features, is still better than no update at all.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.webp
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
T-Mobile service is down, many US subs are in the dark with no support
T-Mobile service is down, many US subs are in the dark with no support
I used the most powerful phone in existance, and it’s not a Galaxy S26 Ultra or an iPhone 17 Pro Max
I used the most powerful phone in existance, and it’s not a Galaxy S26 Ultra or an iPhone 17 Pro Max
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
Apple does another first-ever with the iPhone and leaves Samsung behind in the most delicate moment
Apple does another first-ever with the iPhone and leaves Samsung behind in the most delicate moment
T-Mobile customers prepare for a spectacular crash and burn as the carrier shifts everything to T-Life
T-Mobile customers prepare for a spectacular crash and burn as the carrier shifts everything to T-Life
Vivo X300 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Vivo X300 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Latest News
People are yearning for Apple’s best iPhone ever, and I don’t blame them
People are yearning for Apple’s best iPhone ever, and I don’t blame them
Android smartphone sales are going down worldwide, but Apple is not taking this crown anytime soon
Android smartphone sales are going down worldwide, but Apple is not taking this crown anytime soon
Google Pay is about to make desktop checkout way less of a chore
Google Pay is about to make desktop checkout way less of a chore
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
I wore Google's new screenless Fitbit Air for two weeks, and one thing stunned me
I wore Google's new screenless Fitbit Air for two weeks, and one thing stunned me
Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8 branding strategy makes zero sense... for now
Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8 branding strategy makes zero sense... for now