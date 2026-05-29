The Pixel Buds app is changing inside and out

The update is rolling out now

PhoneArena's take

According to the official press release, the new Pixel Buds app overhaul is rolling out as you read this. It carries version number 1.0.915175631, and it already landed on some Pixel phones, but in typical Google fashion, it is a timed rollout, so keep an eye on the Play Store.Have you already received the update, and do you like the new look and Landing Page? Share your thoughts in the comments below.Google is trying to shift away from the previous minimalistic icon design, and the company is apparently doing it in chunks.I think it would've been better if Google just rolled out the whole new design in one big update. Now people are getting new icons from time to time and have to adjust to the change each time a new app receives this new "gradient" look.As for the update itself, it's nice for people with more than one pair, but it's a niche case. I would've preferred more EQ settings or new AI features for the buds. But hey, a modest update, bringing new features, is still better than no update at all.