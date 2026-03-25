The MLB season starts tonight and T-Mobile's 5G is rewriting baseball's rulebook
T-Mobile's 5G network will be literally calling the shots.
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T-Mobile's 5G network will be powering ABS in baseball games. | Image by T-Mobile
Baseball fans, your phone just became your best seat in the house, and T-Mobile is a big reason why.
The 2026 Major League Baseball season officially gets underway tonight, March 25, with a standalone showcase game between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees. The full season then runs from March 26 through September 27. And while the players are the ones taking the field, T-Mobile is stepping up to the plate in a pretty significant way this year.
For cord-cutters or anyone who wants to follow a team that is not local to them, this is a meaningful addition to T-Mobile's lineup of customer perks. Rival carriers do offer their own seasonal benefits, but a full MLB.TV subscription, which normally runs close to $150 per season, is a hard deal to pass up.
Personally, I think the ABS story deserves more attention than it is currently getting. There has been a lot of talk about 5G's potential in sports, but this is one of the clearest real-world examples of that potential being put to use in a way that actually changes how a major professional sport is officiated. Additionally, if you are an eligible T-Mobile customer and even a casual baseball fan, claiming that free MLB.TV subscription today is a no-brainer, so go get your perk!
Opening Day is here, and T-Mobile's 5G is calling strikes
The 2026 Major League Baseball season officially gets underway tonight, March 25, with a standalone showcase game between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees. The full season then runs from March 26 through September 27. And while the players are the ones taking the field, T-Mobile is stepping up to the plate in a pretty significant way this year.
As we covered last week, T-Mobile has been working closely with MLB to power the league's new Automated Ball Strike (ABS) Challenge System using its 5G private network. Today marks the first time that system goes fully live, with real-time ball-and-strike precision now running in every single U.S. ballpark, across all major league games. If you watched spring training and wondered how that challenge system would hold up at full scale, tonight is when we find out.
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In case you are not familiar with ABS, this is how it works: rather than relying solely on a human umpire's judgment on every pitch, the ABS Challenge System uses tracking technology to determine whether a ball crossed the strike zone. Players can challenge a call, and T-Mobile's 5G private network is supposed to deliver the data fast enough to make that review nearly instant.
Why T-Mobile fans and Baseball fans both have something to celebrate
Video by T-Mobile
Beyond the tech running behind the scenes, T-Mobile is also rolling out a fan perk starting today. Eligible customers can claim a free MLB.TV subscription for the 2026 season, giving them access to out-of-market games on their phones, tablets, and streaming devices.
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Now that the ABS Challenge System is live in every MLB ballpark, how do you feel about tech playing a bigger role in officiating in sports?
A season worth watching, on and off the field
Personally, I think the ABS story deserves more attention than it is currently getting. There has been a lot of talk about 5G's potential in sports, but this is one of the clearest real-world examples of that potential being put to use in a way that actually changes how a major professional sport is officiated. Additionally, if you are an eligible T-Mobile customer and even a casual baseball fan, claiming that free MLB.TV subscription today is a no-brainer, so go get your perk!
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