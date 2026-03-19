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T-Mobile is powering one of the biggest changes ever made to the National Pastime

Who would have thought that a Big Three U.S. carrier would be involved in a huge change coming to the game of baseball.

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T-Mobile plays a huge role in MLB's new Automated Ball Strike system.
Image showing the new Automated Ball Strike system powered by T-Mobile. | Image by T-Mobile
T-Mobile is going to get plenty of exposure in front of baseball fans this year. With less than a week until Opening Day of the 2026 Major League Baseball season (Go Marlins!), this year a new feature is being added to the game. The Automated Ball Strike (ABS) Challenge System will debut with the very first day of games kicking off the 2026 season on March 25th. 

T-Mobile's 5G network improves the National Pastime


How many times have you called an umpire blind for blowing what you thought was an easy ball/strike call on a pitch? How many times have you seen a manager storm out of the dugout after such a call, kicking dirt at the umpire who made it, yelling and screaming until he got himself ejected from the game? There have been some great managers who always put on a show when arguing balls and strikes:

  • Earl Weaver
  • Billy Martin
  • Leo Durocher
  • Lou Pinella

Thanks to T-Mobile, we will be seeing far fewer of these outbursts this year. Thanks to modern technology and T-Mobile 5G, every pitch is tracked by Hawk-Eye cameras strategically placed throughout the stadium. These cameras capture hundreds of frames per second and show the location of the ball as it crosses home plate. It also shows the batter's stance and body position and there is a box that represents the strike zone; once it is determined if the pitch was a ball or strike, T-Mobile's 5G network disseminates the result. 

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To keep the human element to the game, Umpires will still call balls and strikes. Each team gets two challenges and can signify a challenge by having the pitcher, catcher, or batter tapping his hat or helmet. When a challenge is called, a graphic will appear on the stadium scoreboard and on television showing the path of the pitch, the strike zone, and where the ball crossed. If any part of the ball hits the strike zone, the pitch is called a strike.

This is a huge win for T-Mobile


This is a huge win for T-Mobile. You can be sure that each team will use their challenges every game and with the T-Mobile logo placed in a Magenta-colored box on the screen, it is a nice promotion for the carrier. T-Mobile is the official wireless provider of Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, and Little League through 2028. One of the best teams in the game, the Seattle Mariners, play their home games at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners have one of the best players in the game with switch-hitting catcher Cal Raleigh.

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Raleigh belted 60 homers setting the single season record for a catcher, and for a switch-hitter. The latter record had belonged to Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle who slugged 56 round trippers in 1956.

T-Mobile has really done a great job promoting the National Pastime while promoting the T-Mobile name at the same time. With Seattle making a long playoff run that ended with the team one win shy of reaching the World Series, T-Mobile Park got national exposure on television.

It's one, two, three, four, five G and you're out at the old ball game


T-Mobile notes how 5G technology can help transform sports while improving the fan experience. Regardless of whether a baseball fan is watching a game at the ballpark while calling friends or taking photos from his seat, or watching at home via the Internet, T-Mobile is playing a big role. The carrier says that it enhances the things that fans love about the game. 

The carrier also rewards its subscribers who are baseball fans by offering the MLB.com app for free. T-Mobile subscribers have from March 24th-30th to take the perk from the T-Life app. While the MLB app is free, the subscription has a value of $149.99 and allows users to watch out-of-market games on their phones, tablets, and televisions. 

So remember the song, "It's one, two, three, four, five G, and you're out at the old ball game."

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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