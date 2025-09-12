This is why you can't buy the new iPhone Air in China right now





So, what's happening with the iPhone Air in China?



If you were a customer in mainland China hoping to pre-order Apple's sleek, new, ultra-thin iPhone Air this morning, you were met with disappointment. Instead of an "add to cart" button, Apple's Chinese website displayed a message saying, "Release information will be updated later. All models will be released after approval." This is a significant hiccup, as Apple had initially planned to launch the Air in China on the same schedule as the US and other key markets.



Why this is more than just a simple delay



This isn't just a minor logistical snag; it’s a collision between Apple's forward-looking design philosophy and the on-the-ground reality of a massive market. China's mobile infrastructure is still overwhelmingly built around physical SIM cards. Widespread adoption of eSIM is not yet the standard, and getting new tech approved by regulators can be a complex process.



Frankly, this is a bit of a mess





I am surprised that a company as detail-oriented and influential as Apple, didn’t have this squared away prior to launch day. Who knows, maybe they did and then something went wrong at the last minute.





All I know is that an eSIM-only phone is mostly fine here in the States, but it can be a real pain for frequent international travelers or, as we're seeing now, for entire countries. It sacrifices user flexibility at the altar of industrial design. The iPhone Air is for someone who prizes thinness above all else, but this delay proves that market readiness is just as important as a sharp design.



