This is why you can't buy the new iPhone Air in China right now

Apple's push for an eSIM-only future has hit a major wall with Chinese regulators, delaying the launch indefinitely.

Apple iPhone
Apple's shiny new iPhone Air has hit a major roadblock, with its launch in mainland China getting unexpectedly delayed. The issue boils down to regulatory hurdles surrounding the phone's eSIM-only design, a technology that China hasn't fully embraced just yet.

So, what's happening with the iPhone Air in China?


If you were a customer in mainland China hoping to pre-order Apple's sleek, new, ultra-thin iPhone Air this morning, you were met with disappointment. Instead of an "add to cart" button, Apple's Chinese website displayed a message saying, "Release information will be updated later. All models will be released after approval." This is a significant hiccup, as Apple had initially planned to launch the Air in China on the same schedule as the US and other key markets.

According to a report from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, the entire problem stems from a design choice. To achieve its remarkable thinness, the iPhone Air ditches the physical SIM card tray entirely, relying solely on embedded SIM, or eSIM, technology. This is a non-issue for the other new models—the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max—which all launched as planned in the region because they still include a physical SIM slot for the Chinese market.

Why this is more than just a simple delay


This isn't just a minor logistical snag; it’s a collision between Apple's forward-looking design philosophy and the on-the-ground reality of a massive market. China's mobile infrastructure is still overwhelmingly built around physical SIM cards. Widespread adoption of eSIM is not yet the standard, and getting new tech approved by regulators can be a complex process.

Take Samsung, for example. Its super-thin Galaxy S25 Edge supports both eSIM and a physical SIM card. This hybrid approach offers the best of both worlds and avoids the exact kind of headache Apple is now facing. By going all-in on an eSIM-only design for the Air, Apple made a bet that has, at least for now, failed to pay off in one of its most crucial markets.

Will Apple restricting the iPhone Air to e-SIM only cause it to sell less?

Vote View Result

Frankly, this is a bit of a mess


I am surprised that a company as detail-oriented and influential as Apple, didn’t have this squared away prior to launch day. Who knows, maybe they did and then something went wrong at the last minute.

All I know is that an eSIM-only phone is mostly fine here in the States, but it can be a real pain for frequent international travelers or, as we're seeing now, for entire countries. It sacrifices user flexibility at the altar of industrial design. The iPhone Air is for someone who prizes thinness above all else, but this delay proves that market readiness is just as important as a sharp design.

This is why you can't buy the new iPhone Air in China right now

Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.
