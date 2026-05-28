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Google scrambles to fix Google Health launch issues after Fitbit users revolt

A 39-item roadmap landed days after the backlash hit a boiling point.

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Johanna Romero
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The Fitbit app is no more as Google Health takes over. | Image by Google
The app formerly known as Fitbit is now Google Health, and Google's first major move post-takeover is a roadmap that reads like a public apology with a timeline.

What Google actually announced

Posted on the Google Health Community this week, the roadmap lays out fixes rolling out "starting as soon as this week and continuing on an ongoing basis into the summer." The list runs more than 39 items deep.

Google's framing is that it wants to "keep the spirit of the Public Preview going." The translation is simpler. The rollout broke a lot of things Fitbit users had built daily routines around, and Google heard about it loudly enough to respond in writing.

The fixes that actually matter


The first wave hits exercise tracking this week. Runs incorrectly labeled as general workouts will be corrected, and run summaries finally get splits.

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Food logging gets a real overhaul too. Google is adding custom food creation and fixing meal categorization from MyFitnessPal, Cronometer, and LoseIt so logs stop landing in the "Other" bucket.

Pixel Watch users get a fix for over-reported calories burned, a quiet annoyance for months. Sleep tracking gains a combined 24-hour view of naps and nighttime sleep, plus the ability to finally delete sleep sessions manually.

The Google Health Coach is being toned down as well. Messages in the Today tab are getting shorter, and the Coach will stop chiming in on every five-minute walk.

What would rebuild your trust in the new Google Health app?
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Why this roadmap exists in the first place


This list did not appear out of the blue. Upon the Google Health takeover of the Fitbit app, the Play Store got review-bombed, Reddit filled up with posts calling the redesign "ruined" and "slop," and longtime users started mourning features that vanished in the transition.

We covered the rebrand when it was announced, framing it as the foundation for everything Google is doing in wellness. Google launched the Fitbit Air, killed Google Fit, rebranded the whole app, and moved Health Coach behind a paywall in a single week. Pushing all of that to millions of users at once was always going to leave bruises.

My personal opinion

I wore the Fitbit Air nonstop for two weeks, and the one thing that tripped me up was logging strength training. The issue for me was that the UI offers so many ways to start a workout that I kept firing off sessions accidentally. That exact confusion sits on this roadmap under workout tracking, as I noted in our recent hands-on.

It is good that Google is fixing this, but also a bit confusing as to how a product that has been in public preview for so long still managed to launch needing 39 patches within its first days.

The fixes prove Google can move fast under pressure, but why did the pressure have to come from review-bombing instead of the years-long public preview meant to catch this stuff?

For more hot takes, opinions, and behind-the-scenes coverage, follow me on X at https://www.x.com/jojothetechie and on Threads at https://www.threads.com/@jojothetechie.
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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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