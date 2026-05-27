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Pixel 10 buyer opens the box from Google Store, finds a Motorola Razr inside instead

Google support reportedly made the situation worse, not better.

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Johanna Romero
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Google Pixel 10. | Image by PhoneArena
You wait, you save, you click buy on a Pixel 10, and the box that lands at your door has a Motorola Razr inside. That is the situation one Google Store customer is dealing with right now, and what happened after the unboxing is somehow worse than the mix-up itself.

What ended up in the box

A new report covers the story of a Reddit user who posted their experience in the r/GooglePixel subreddit. They ordered a Pixel 10 on May 9 with a Pixel 7 trade-in attached to the deal, and the package arrived on May 14 with a 2025 Motorola Razr inside instead.

The wrong phone is one problem. The trade-in window closing on a Pixel 7 the customer cannot now ship back is a much bigger one.


When support becomes the second nightmare

According to the post, Google support kept pushing the same 24 to 72 hour response timeline without ever delivering an actual fix. The buyer says they only got replies after sending repeated follow-up emails and making another phone call days later.

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At this point the customer has disputed the charge with their credit card company, which tells you exactly how much faith they have left in the Google Store sorting this out. Other Redditors in the thread floated everything from warehouse mix-ups to courier theft, with one person suggesting someone in the shipping chain swapped the device before it reached the buyer.

What would you do if Google shipped you the wrong phone with your trade-in already locked in?
1 Votes


This is not Google's first shipping mishap

If this sounds familiar, that is because we covered a similar Google Store mess back in 2019, when buyers were getting Pixel 4 units secretly carrier-locked to Xfinity Mobile instead of the unlocked versions they paid for. It's become very evident that Google's direct-to-consumer fulfillment has a pattern problem, not a one-off problem.

We all know that buying directly from the manufacturer is supposed to be the safest route. When the brand selling you the phone is also the brand losing track of which phone it shipped, that promise stops meaning much.

The part that stings the most

The dark comedy of receiving a Motorola Razr instead of a Pixel 10 is not lost on me. Motorola's foldables are the closest thing Google's lineup has to a direct US challenger, and Reddit is full of threads of people actively weighing Pixel against Razr right now. Accidentally shipping the competitor is the kind of thing you cannot script.

But the real story here is not the swap, it's the silence after. A 24 to 72 hour boilerplate response, repeated, is not customer service, it's a stall tactic. For a company that wants Pixel to be taken seriously as a flagship-tier purchase, the buying experience needs to match the price tag, and right now it does not.

I am sticking with my Pixel 10 Pro Fold, but situations like this are exactly why I tell friends to think twice before doing a trade-in deal through the Google Store. The savings are real, but so is the risk of getting stuck holding the wrong phone and no clear path to a refund.

For more hot takes and behind-the-scenes coverage, come find me on X at @jojothetechie and on Threads at @jojothetechie.
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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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