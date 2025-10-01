The FCC just leaked Apple's next MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models
Apple’s upcoming lineup wasn’t revealed by insiders or analysts this time — instead, official FCC filings confirm new M5-powered devices are on the way.
Leaks can come from anywhere, really. Now, it's the United States Federal Communications Commission that a new leak comes from, and it confirms Apple is working on a new version of the MacBook Pro and several other products.
The leaked documents contain reference model numbers of Apple devices that do not correspond to existing devices. For example, A3434, references an unreleased MacBook Pro, likely. Reportedly, other numbers correspond to upcoming M5-powered iPad Pro models that Apple also hasn't announced just yet.
Here are the leaked model numbers:
Unfortunately, there are no specifications leaked at this time, but these numbers confirm that Apple is working on these devices. Also, they give us some insight into a potential launch: these documents are usually filed in the weeks ahead of a product's announcement.
Meanwhile, Apple is also finishing up its work on the M5-powered MacBook Pro versions, with mass production said to start really soon. There may be MacBook Pros equipped with the M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips, and these are expected to launch sometime between late 2025 and the beginning of 2026.
I find it funny that the FCC leaked these model numbers. The FCC recently also leaked iPhone 16e schematics that I'm pretty sure Apple didn't really want out there in the open, where competitors can steal some inspiration. But of course, without leaks, the mobile tech world won't be that exciting, in my opinion.
As for the new iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models, this leak doesn't give us new info but just confirms Apple is working on them and their launch is coming soon (hopefully). I'm pretty excited about these new models, and I'm due for an upgrade of my iPad, so I'm (impatiently) waiting to see what Apple has in store for us in this department.
