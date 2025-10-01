Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The FCC just leaked Apple's next MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models

Apple’s upcoming lineup wasn’t revealed by insiders or analysts this time — instead, official FCC filings confirm new M5-powered devices are on the way.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPad Laptops
The FCC just leaked Apple's next MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models
Leaks can come from anywhere, really. Now, it's the United States Federal Communications Commission that a new leak comes from, and it confirms Apple is working on a new version of the MacBook Pro and several other products. 

FCC published documents with new reference model numbers


The leaked documents contain reference model numbers of Apple devices that do not correspond to existing devices. For example, A3434, references an unreleased MacBook Pro, likely. Reportedly, other numbers correspond to upcoming M5-powered iPad Pro models that Apple also hasn't announced just yet. 

The FCC doesn't include product numbers in the documents, of course, but an educated guess is possible thanks to already existing model numbers. On top of that, we already know that the A3360 model number stands for an M5 iPad Pro. 

Here are the leaked model numbers:
  • A3434 - an unknown ‌MacBook Pro‌, probably an M5 model
  • A3357 - 11-inch Wi-Fi ‌iPad Pro‌.
  • A3358/A3359 - 11-inch Cellular ‌iPad Pro‌.
  • A3360 - 13-inch Wi-Fi ‌iPad Pro‌.
  • A3361/A3362 - 13-inch Cellular ‌iPad Pro‌.

Unfortunately, there are no specifications leaked at this time, but these numbers confirm that Apple is working on these devices. Also, they give us some insight into a potential launch: these documents are usually filed in the weeks ahead of a product's announcement. 

Apple confirmed to be working on new iPad Pro and MacBook Pro 


Other than the model numbers, we see that the new M5 iPad Pro models may support Wi-Fi 7, while the M5 MacBook Pro model that is listed does not. Rumor has it that we are going to see the new iPad Pro models before the year ends. 

Which Apple leak excites you more?

Vote View Result

Meanwhile, Apple is also finishing up its work on the M5-powered MacBook Pro versions, with mass production said to start really soon. There may be MacBook Pros equipped with the M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips, and these are expected to launch sometime between late 2025 and the beginning of 2026. 

Leaks can come from anywhere these days 


I find it funny that the FCC leaked these model numbers. The FCC recently also leaked iPhone 16e schematics that I'm pretty sure Apple didn't really want out there in the open, where competitors can steal some inspiration. But of course, without leaks, the mobile tech world won't be that exciting, in my opinion.

As for the new iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models, this leak doesn't give us new info but just confirms Apple is working on them and their launch is coming soon (hopefully). I'm pretty excited about these new models, and I'm due for an upgrade of my iPad, so I'm (impatiently) waiting to see what Apple has in store for us in this department. 

Recommended Stories

The FCC just leaked Apple&#039;s next MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Apple and Samsung have set the future of smartphones in stone, and everyone obeys

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Motorola’s “impossibly thin” Edge 70 leaks in new renders that show two of its stunning colors

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

OnePlus 15 camera: Everything you need to know

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free [UPDATED]
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free [UPDATED]
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless