The FCC just leaked Apple's next MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models

FCC published documents with new reference model numbers

A3434 - an unknown ‌MacBook Pro‌, probably an M5 model

A3357 - 11-inch Wi-Fi ‌iPad Pro‌.

A3358/A3359 - 11-inch Cellular ‌iPad Pro‌.

A3360 - 13-inch Wi-Fi ‌iPad Pro‌.

A3361/A3362 - 13-inch Cellular ‌iPad Pro‌.

Apple confirmed to be working on new iPad Pro and MacBook Pro

Other than the model numbers, we see that the new M5 iPad Pro models may support Wi-Fi 7, while the M5 MacBook Pro model that is listed does not. Rumor has it that we are going to see the new iPad Pro models before the year ends.





Which Apple leak excites you more? The new MacBook Pro The new iPad Pro Both equally I’m waiting for something else The new MacBook Pro 50% The new iPad Pro 0% Both equally 50% I’m waiting for something else 0%

Leaks can come from anywhere these days

As for the new iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models, this leak doesn't give us new info but just confirms Apple is working on them and their launch is coming soon (hopefully). I'm pretty excited about these new models, and I'm due for an upgrade of my iPad, so I'm (impatiently) waiting to see what Apple has in store for us in this department.



Recommended Stories



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer