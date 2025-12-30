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The budget Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus hits US shelves with DeX Standalone

A high-refresh screen and quad speakers make this the budget tablet to beat for media consumption.

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Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Plus in Gray
Following its international release earlier this year, Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus for the North American market, offering a new 11-inch tablet designed to balance entertainment and light productivity without breaking the bank.

Redefining the entry-level tablet space


The Galaxy Tab A11 Plus is the latest addition to Samsung's affordable tablet family, finally bringing features to the US that other markets have enjoyed for months. It features an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate—a welcome upgrade for smoother scrolling and gaming. It is powered by a MediaTek MT8775 chipset and includes a substantial 7,040mAh battery that supports 25W Super Fast Charging.

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Key Specs


  • Display: 11-inch, 90Hz (1920x1200)
  • Audio: Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • Storage: 6GB/128GB or 8GB/256GB (Expandable to 2TB)
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, USB-C

Starting at $249.99, the tablet will be available on January 8 in Gray and Silver. It launches alongside the Galaxy A17 5G at major US retailers and carriers. This model also marks the debut of Circle to Search on the Tab A series, bringing one of Google's most useful AI tools to a wider audience.

A standout in a crowded budget market?

The Galaxy Tab A11 Plus in Silver and its white book cover. | Images credit — Samsung

The tablet market is often polarized between expensive iPad Pros and dirt-cheap, slow Fire tablets. The Tab A11 Plus sits comfortably in the middle, offering a "real" Android experience that is actually usable. The inclusion of Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos is a standout feature for media consumption, making this an excellent device for streaming movies or shows on the go.

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Furthermore, the addition of DeX Standalone Edition is a fascinating move. DeX has traditionally been a power-user feature for the high-end Tab S line. Bringing a desktop-like interface to a $250 tablet makes it a surprisingly viable option for students or anyone who needs to type up a quick document or multitask more effectively than standard Android allows.

What do you primarily use a tablet for?
Streaming movies and TV shows.
43.48%
Productivity and school work (Docs/Emails).
19.57%
Gaming and social media.
13.04%
I don't use tablets, my phone is enough.
23.91%
46 Votes

The ultimate family tablet for the price


The Galaxy Tab A11 Plus checks all the right boxes for a household device. The 90Hz screen makes the UI feel much more fluid than the standard 60Hz panels we are used to seeing in this price bracket. While the MediaTek processor isn't a powerhouse, it is perfectly adequate for the kind of media consumption and light multitasking this device is built for.

I think this is a great pick for students who need something for reading and taking notes, but want to save money. The 11-inch size is the sweet spot for portability and visibility. If you are deep in the Samsung ecosystem, features like Quick Share make it an easy addition to your tech arsenal. It is not going to replace your laptop, but for $250, it doesn't need to.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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