T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free today

Per The Mobile Report T-Mobile will hand out cleaning kits for smartphones, which will include a screen cleaning spray and a cleaning cloth. T-Mobile loves to put its mark on its freebies, so don't be surprised to see a "T" logo on the bottle.



T-Mobile is quite creative with its gifts and has doled out everything from



After all, while you may not always find an occasion to use a clear bag or a padded stadium seat cushion, a phone cleaning kit is something that every smartphone user needs. After all, we use our phones all the time, and the display picks up fingerprints and smudges. Besides, phones also harbor bacteria, which is why it's crucial to keep them clean.





While T-Mobile 's kit might come with instructions, in case it doesn't, remember to spray the solution on the cleaning cloth and then cleanse your device. Don't spray it directly on your phone.



You can, of course, also use household supplies to clean your phone, but whipping up your own kit might not be as straightforward as you think. That's because the wrong fabric and cleaning solution can prove to be too abrasive for the screen.





Are you going to collect the T-Mobile-branded cleaning kit? Yup. No, not going all the way to a store for that tiny bottle. This isn't the kind of thing I plan ahead for, so who knows. Yup. 66.67% No, not going all the way to a store for that tiny bottle. 21.84% This isn't the kind of thing I plan ahead for, so who knows. 11.49%



A kit like the one T-Mobile will be distributing today will clean the phone without scratching the screen. It's also a good idea to power off your phone before cleaning it to avoid even the slimmest chance of damaging the internals.



The cleaning kit will be available at T-Mobile -owned and operated stores. Make sure to save the offer in the T-Life app and redeem it at your nearest store.



A kit like the one T-Mobile will be distributing today will clean the phone without scratching the screen. It's also a good idea to power off your phone before cleaning it to avoid even the slimmest chance of damaging the internals.

The cleaning kit will be available at T-Mobile-owned and operated stores. Make sure to save the offer in the T-Life app and redeem it at your nearest store.

There have been concerns that T-Mobile will scale back its retail presence. T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways, which are intended to get foot traffic to stores, are a reminder that the company doesn't necessarily want you to stop coming to its stores. It just wants you to do major service activities using the app, but it will likely always maintain an offline presence to have a hub for showcasing smartphones, accessories, and other offerings.



