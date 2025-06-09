Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

This week's T-Mobile Tuesdays gift is perfect for your summer get-togethers.

T-Mobileoften gives out gifts at its stores under its Tuesdays program. This week's freebie has been revealed in the T-Life app and you don't want to miss out on this one if you like cooking.

According to The Mobile Report, T-Mobile will be distributing a grill spatula tomorrow. The spatula has a cutout of the T-Mobile "T" logo on the flat surface and features a wooden handle. With summer here, now is the perfect time to whip out your grills and show off your culinary skills (or just have a nice meal in solitude). Otherwise, you can always regift the T-Mobile spatula to show your appreciation to the person who cooks for you.



Be sure to claim the spatula in T-Life before heading to a T-Mobile-owned and operated store to collect your gift. While this is usually nothing more than a formality, you wouldn't want to drive or walk all the way to a store just to return empty-handed because you didn't claim the spatula in the app.

Each customer can get one spatula, though, obviously, there have been some exceptions to this in the past. Also, stores tend to run out of T-Mobile Tuesdays items quickly, so you might want to go in as soon as possible.

T-Mobile often brings back popular gifts and this is one of them. The company also distributed spatulas in May 2019, but that one flaunted a magenta handle and doubled as a bottle opener.

For a while, it almost looked likeT-Mobile was done with physical freebies, but fortunately for those who love collecting T-Mobile-branded merchandise, that's not the case. The company is celebrating the 9th anniversary of the T-Mobile Tuesdays program this week by holding a "Thankiversary" and rewarding customers with prizes such as $90,000 in cash, a dream vacation, a 2025 Honda Prologue SUV, and free phones.

Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
