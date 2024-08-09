T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
At least once a month, T-Mobile likes to surprise its customers with a physical gift and the one for August has now leaked.
The Mobile Report has learned that the next T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie is a sports-themed cushion. It's a padded stadium seat cushion, though you can even use it around the house or for your tractor lawn mower seat.
While T-Mobile may want you to believe that it hosts these giveaways to show its appreciation for you, the truth is, it's a corporate company, and like any other for-profit organization, it has a motive behind everything. In the case of the T-Mobile Tuesdays program, that motive is to increase foot traffic at its stores.
There's a drawing of a football on the cushion, so those into the sport might be more interested in it than anyone else. Cushions likes these are great for sporting events and outdoor functions where the seating arrangements aren't comfortable.
This stadium cushion is the next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie
When you spot it on the app, be sure to claim the offer, so you can redeem it at a T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile store.
