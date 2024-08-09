T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Get ready to cozy up with this T-Mobile Tuesdays present
At least once a month, T-Mobile likes to surprise its customers with a physical gift and the one for August has now leaked.

The Mobile Report has learned that the next T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie is a sports-themed cushion. It's a padded stadium seat cushion, though you can even use it around the house or for your tractor lawn mower seat.

There's a drawing of a football on the cushion, so those into the sport might be more interested in it than anyone else. Cushions likes these are great for sporting events and outdoor functions where the seating arrangements aren't comfortable. 



Like other T-Mobile freebies, the cushion is magenta and there's also the familiar T-Mobile "T" logo on it.

Lately, there has been a lot of confusion about which T-Mobile app you should keep on your phone but one thing is for sure: for claiming T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards, you need the T-Life app.

Stay active on the app to claim the cushion as T-Mobile Tuesdays freebies are usually available in limited quantities. The stadium cushion will be available from either August 20 or August 27, so keep your eyes peeled for the announcement.

When you spot it on the app, be sure to claim the offer, so you can redeem it at a T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile store.

T-Mobile might hand over the cushion to you even if you just tell them your phone number but it's best to be careful by saving the offer in the app. After all, you wouldn't want to return empty-handed from a store just because you didn't save the offer on your phone.

While T-Mobile may want you to believe that it hosts these giveaways to show its appreciation for you, the truth is, it's a corporate company, and like any other for-profit organization, it has a motive behind everything. In the case of the T-Mobile Tuesdays program, that motive is to increase foot traffic at its stores.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

