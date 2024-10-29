Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
After a brutal summer, we can finally look forward to cooler days. Over the next few weeks, the temperature is going to drop significantly, but T-Mobile customers won't have to worry about their hands getting icy cold as the next Tuesday freebie will take care of that.
Every once in a while, T-Mobile comes up with a gift that's season-appropriate. With winter finally approaching, the company has decided to gift its subscribers a pair of gloves.
Also, these are no ordinary gloves. They are touchscreen gloves, meaning you won't have to take them off when using your phone and tablet.
Folks at The Mobile Report, who brought us this inside info about the upcoming gift, have also revealed that the gloves will be available in two sizes: Small/Medium and Large/Extra Large. Apparently, this is the first time that the company is providing options, so you won't have to worry about the gloves being too loose or too tight.
It's not known when the giveaway will kick off, but November 12 is the likely date, though November 5 is also a possibility. We'll be sure to let you know when they arrive in stores.
These freebies are little tokens of thanks from T-Mobile and may also help you forget about some of the company's recent unpopular moves.
The gloves may not scream luxury but they look cozy and comfy, and that's all everyone needs during the colder months. Like other T-Mobile freebies, they do have a bit of magenta on them, but the overall design is understated, sober, and minimal. And yes, T-Mobile did put the "T" logo on them, but it's towards the far end, and mostly unnoticeable. Besides, we can't really blame them for sticking their branding on a free item. This is standard practice with free merch.
The next T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie is a pair of gloves. | Image Credit - The Mobile Report
As with other T-Mobile Tuesdays gifts, this one will have to be claimed in the T-Life app and redeemed at a store. However, a recent policy change means you can't just walk into any location to pick up the freebie as only stores owned and operated by the company will be carrying it.
The free gloves will have to be claimed in the T-Life app. | Image Credit - The Mobile Report
