Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile Tuesdays gloves
After a brutal summer, we can finally look forward to cooler days. Over the next few weeks, the temperature is going to drop significantly, but T-Mobile customers won't have to worry about their hands getting icy cold as the next Tuesday freebie will take care of that.

Every once in a while, T-Mobile comes up with a gift that's season-appropriate. With winter finally approaching, the company has decided to gift its subscribers a pair of gloves.

The gloves may not scream luxury but they look cozy and comfy, and that's all everyone needs during the colder months. Like other T-Mobile freebies, they do have a bit of magenta on them, but the overall design is understated, sober, and minimal. And yes, T-Mobile did put the "T" logo on them, but it's towards the far end, and mostly unnoticeable. Besides, we can't really blame them for sticking their branding on a free item. This is standard practice with free merch.



Also, these are no ordinary gloves. They are touchscreen gloves, meaning you won't have to take them off when using your phone and tablet.

Folks at The Mobile Report, who brought us this inside info about the upcoming gift, have also revealed that the gloves will be available in two sizes: Small/Medium and Large/Extra Large. Apparently, this is the first time that the company is providing options, so you won't have to worry about the gloves being too loose or too tight.

As with other T-Mobile Tuesdays gifts, this one will have to be claimed in the T-Life app and redeemed at a store. However, a recent policy change means you can't just walk into any location to pick up the freebie as only stores owned and operated by the company will be carrying it.



It's not known when the giveaway will kick off, but November 12 is the likely date, though November 5 is also a possibility. We'll be sure to let you know when they arrive in stores.

These freebies are little tokens of thanks from T-Mobile and may also help you forget about some of the company's recent unpopular moves.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile will give you an insane amount of freebies if you try out its blazing fast new 5G service
T-Mobile will give you an insane amount of freebies if you try out its blazing fast new 5G service

Latest News

I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price
I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
Lower and lower, the Galaxy Watch 6 falls to an even cheaper price on Amazon
Lower and lower, the Galaxy Watch 6 falls to an even cheaper price on Amazon
Microsoft Teams announces new chat and channels experience for all platforms
Microsoft Teams announces new chat and channels experience for all platforms
The Gmail app gets new shortcuts on the web and mobile
The Gmail app gets new shortcuts on the web and mobile
Samsung to unveil One UI 7 on November 21?
Samsung to unveil One UI 7 on November 21?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless