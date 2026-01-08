Thinking of switching to T-Mobile's affordable new plan? Read this first!

price hike





That should you give you just enough time to analyze not only the plan's aggressively advertised perks and benefits, but its fine print as well before deciding if this is truly a "better" option for you and your family compared to what you currently have on your T-Mobile Verizon , or AT&T account. That should you give you just enough time to analyze not only the plan's aggressively advertised perks and benefits, but its fine print as well before deciding if this is truly a "better" option for you and your family compared to what you currently have on your, oraccount.

Let's start by highlighting the strong points again





Unlimited "premium" data;

Unlimited hotspot data (250GB at "high" speeds every month, 600 kbps after);

Unlimited North America data (30GB at top speeds in Mexico and Canada every month, 600 kbps after);

Unlimited international data (30GB at high speeds abroad every month, 600 kbps after in "over" 215 countries and destinations);

Satellite connectivity with unlimited text and data via "satellite-optimized" apps;

Netflix and Hulu on Us;

Apple TV for $3 a month;

Five-year price guarantee (talk, text, and data only);

Home Internet Backup for $10 (with AutoPay);

Freedom to upgrade every two years;

Great deals on new devices for network switchers (including free iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S25, and Galaxy Z Flip 7);

Pro, Samsung Galaxy S25, and Galaxy Z Flip 7); $140 monthly price for three lines (with AutoPay), $170 for four lines, $200 for five lines.



Verizon AT&T Are you impressed by the new plan's outstanding value? If not, the "Un-carrier" has obviously put together a neat chart emphasizing its clear and important advantages over's Unlimited Ultimate and's Unlimited Premium PL plans, both of which are significantly costlier than T-Mo's Better Value option for three, four, and five lines.



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The Unlimited Ultimate plan, for instance, starts at a whopping $195 a month instead of $140 for three lines with only a three-year price guarantee, no streaming freebies, and naturally, no T-Satellite included.





That's a very damning comparison for Big Red, but before you rush to jump ship and especially before you decide to change your current T-Mobile plan, you should keep in mind a few equally important things.

These are some of the Better Value "catches"





Yearly Upgrade, free lines, and "other service discounts" such as Insider or Hometown Discount will not transfer to your new plan if you switch from an existing Experience Beyond plan;

If you switch from a different carrier, you need to bring at least two of your current numbers to T-Mobile within 30 days of signing up for a Better Value plan;

within 30 days of signing up for a Better Value plan; Existing T-Mobile customers need to have at least five years with the "Un-carrier" under their belt to qualify for the "limited-time" promotion;

customers need to have at least five years with the "Un-carrier" under their belt to qualify for the "limited-time" promotion; This is not as much a plan as a deal available for a "limited time" only (no expiration date mentioned just yet);

The five-year price guarantee does not apply to taxes and fees (of course!);

No yearly upgrade allowed;

No 55+, Military, or First Responder options available;

No free lines for you in the future.





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T-Mobile subscribers specifically while threatening to remove many of the benefits acquired by such customers over the years. If you've amassed What's curious about the Better Value deal is that it targets long-timesubscribers specifically while threatening to remove many of the benefits acquired by such customers over the years. If you've amassed a few free lines on your account, for instance, you should probably steer away from this new plan, and at least according to the always well-informed folks over at The Mobile Report , you should also not expect to get any free lines down the line if you do decide to go down the Better Value route.

So is this really a good deal when everything is taken into account?





That clearly depends on how much you're currently paying a month and exactly what you're getting for your money. If you're on an Experience Beyond plan, for instance, you'd probably be wise to not make any changes for the sake of change.





Will you get the Better Value plan after considering everything? Yes, it still looks like the best option for me 15% I'm... no longer sure 18.33% No, I don't want to give up my free lines 30% No, I don't want to switch from my current carrier 6.67% No, this plan is too darn complicated for me 30% Vote 60 Votes





If instead you're on Verizon or AT&T and feel like you're being overcharged for your services, T-Mobile will objectively deliver better value... as long as you don't mind starting your new account with at least three lines, two of which need to be ported in from your existing mobile network operator. Ugh, why does every phrase relating to this new plan have to be so incredibly convoluted?