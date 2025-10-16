Customers of T-Mobile rival have been using T-Satellite often

T-Mobile

The following apps work with T-Satellite although they might have limited functionality:





WhatsApp: Supports texts, voice notes, photos, and even voice and video calls (though typically at a lower resolution).

X (formerly Twitter): Allows you to view posts, trending topics, and share updates, with the ability to control high-resolution media loading.

Google Maps

AccuWeather

T-Life: T-Mobile 's own customer experience app, which includes T-Satellite support.

's own customer experience app, which includes T-Satellite support. Yahoo Mail (Android only).





The following iOS apps work with T-Satellite:



Apple Messages (texting and location sharing)

Apple Maps

Apple Weather

Apple Compass

Apple Fitness

Apple Music



The following Android apps work with T-Satellite:



Google Messages

Google Find Hub

Google Personal Safety

Pixel Weather

Samsung's Weather app

T-Mobile users accounted for 60.9% of T-Satellite usage by Android users between December 2024 and September 2025, 34% of T-Satellite users with an AT&T subscribers. What that says about AT&T 's terrestrial service or its customers is hard to say. Usage of the T-Satellite service has been analyzed by Ookla , the company behind the Speedtest.net app. Ookla has discovered something quite interesting. Whileusers accounted for 60.9% of T-Satellite usage by Android users between December 2024 and September 2025, 34% of T-Satellite users with an Android phone weresubscribers. What that says about's terrestrial service or its customers is hard to say.

T-Mobile and AT&T customers using T-Satellite rose sharply from late 2024 to September 2025, Verizon subscribers' usage has been flat. That could be due to Verizon 's deal with Skylo. The latter purchases satellite connectivity from other companies and offers it to Verizon subscribers with While the number ofandcustomers using T-Satellite rose sharply from late 2024 to September 2025,subscribers' usage has been flat. That could be due to's deal with Skylo. The latter purchases satellite connectivity from other companies and offers it tosubscribers with Galaxy S25 series handsets and the latest Pixel models so that they can send text messages.





Starting later this year, AT&T and Verizon customers will have the ability to connect with AST SpaceMobile for intermittent satellite connections. AST SpaceMobile hopes to offer more continuous service next year as it fires more satellites into space.









The area of the country where T-Satellite has been deployed the most is Los Angeles County, California. According to Ookla, this makes sense since this area is full of mountains and canyons. It also is the area where T-Mobile offered free T-Satellite text messaging when wildfires disrupted the regon.





The report notes that the median download and upload speeds of Starlink’s fixed internet service has not declined at all, even with T-Mobile testing and releasing the T-Satellite service. In fact, the median download speed has been on a gentle slope up from the 78.49 Mbps achieved in early 2024 to the 128.18 Mbps speed achieved last month. Over the same time period, median upload speed has risen from 12.26 Mbps to 17.63 Mbps in August. Unlike the median download speeds, the upload speeds moved higher in stops and starts.



Ookla also measured T-Satellite's latency, which measures the time it takes for the transfer of data to be completed following the instruction for transfer. In other words, it measures how long it takes after you've tapped the screen for the action you requested to take place. Obviously, the lower the number, the better. Starting with 52 milliseconds in early 2024, the median multi-server latency has come down to 40 milliseconds.









It's important to understand exactly what T-Satellite is for. As T-1Mobile says in a support page, "Satellite connections aren’t always instant – because satellites move overhead, your phone may need a moment to find one. If you don’t see signal right away, just give it a little time and try again. This isn’t high speed data, but it’s built for what matters most off grid." In other words, you have to remember that T-Satellite isn't made for everyday use and works under abnormal conditions when there is no cellular connectivity.





Most analysts believe that satellite connectivity will remain useful for filling in the gaps in spots where no cell service can be offered. But most do not see satellites replacing cell towers to carry wireless service.

