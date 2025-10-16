Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Customers of T-Mobile rival have been using T-Satellite often

T-Mobile's T-Satellite has been deployed mostly by T-Mobile customers although there is a surprise in the data.

T-Mobile promotes T-Satellite with the image of campers alone in the woods.
T-Satellite is T-Mobile's service that uses satellites to transmit voice and data in areas without a cellular signal. T-Satellite is free for T-Mobile subscribers using the Experience 
Beyond and Go5G Next plans. T-Mobile subscribers on other plans are charged $10 per month for the service, which is the same price charged to subscribers of Verizon and AT&T. Starting earlier this month, several apps can also be used with T-Satellite.

T-Satellite now supports the use of some apps


The following apps work with T-Satellite although they might have limited functionality:

  • WhatsApp: Supports texts, voice notes, photos, and even voice and video calls (though typically at a lower resolution).
  • X (formerly Twitter): Allows you to view posts, trending topics, and share updates, with the ability to control high-resolution media loading.
  • Google Maps
  • AccuWeather
  • T-Life: T-Mobile's own customer experience app, which includes T-Satellite support.
  • Yahoo Mail (Android only).

The following iOS apps work with T-Satellite:

  • Apple Messages (texting and location sharing)
  • Apple Maps
  • Apple Weather
  • Apple Compass
  • Apple Fitness
  • Apple Music

The following Android apps work with T-Satellite:

  • Google Messages
  • Google Find Hub
  • Google Personal Safety
  • Pixel Weather
  • Samsung's Weather app 

Usage of the T-Satellite service has been analyzed by Ookla, the company behind the Speedtest.net app. Ookla has discovered something quite interesting. While T-Mobile users accounted for 60.9% of T-Satellite usage by Android users between December 2024 and September 2025, 34% of T-Satellite users with an Android phone were AT&T subscribers. What that says about AT&T's terrestrial service or its customers is hard to say.

While the number of T-Mobile and AT&T customers using T-Satellite rose sharply from late 2024 to September 2025, Verizon subscribers' usage has been flat. That could be due to Verizon's deal with Skylo. The latter purchases satellite connectivity from other companies and offers it to Verizon subscribers with Galaxy S25 series handsets and the latest Pixel models so that they can send text messages.

Will you use any satellite service for wireless?

Vote View Result

Starting later this year, AT&T and Verizon customers will have the ability to connect with AST SpaceMobile for intermittent satellite connections. AST SpaceMobile hopes to offer more continuous service next year as it fires more satellites into space.

Carrier breakdown of T-Satellite use.
T-Mobile and AT&T users combined to account for 90% of T-Satellite usage. | Image credit-Ookla

The area of the country where T-Satellite has been deployed the most is Los Angeles County, California. According to Ookla, this makes sense since this area is full of mountains and canyons. It also is the area where T-Mobile offered free T-Satellite text messaging when wildfires disrupted the regon.

The report notes that the median download and upload speeds of Starlink’s fixed internet service has not declined at all, even with T-Mobile testing and releasing the T-Satellite service. In fact, the median download speed has been on a gentle slope up from the 78.49 Mbps achieved in early 2024 to the 128.18 Mbps speed achieved last month. Over the same time period, median upload speed has risen from 12.26 Mbps to 17.63 Mbps in August. Unlike the median download speeds, the upload speeds moved higher in stops and starts.

T-Satellite usage is graphed by Ookla.
No surprise. T-Mobile users employ T-Satellite more than the customers from Verizon and AT&T. | Image credit-Ookla

Ookla also measured T-Satellite's latency, which measures the time it takes for the transfer of data to be completed following the instruction for transfer. In other words, it measures how long it takes after you've tapped the screen for the action you requested to take place. Obviously, the lower the number, the better. Starting with 52 milliseconds in early 2024, the median multi-server latency has come down to 40 milliseconds.

Median download speed of T-Satellite service.
Median download speeds for T-Satellite have been on the rise. | Image credt-Ookla

It's important to understand exactly what T-Satellite is for. As T-1Mobile says in a support page, "Satellite connections aren’t always instant – because satellites move overhead, your phone may need a moment to find one. If you don’t see signal right away, just give it a little time and try again. This isn’t high speed data, but it’s built for what matters most off grid." In other words, you have to remember that T-Satellite isn't made for everyday use and works under abnormal conditions when there is no cellular connectivity. 

Most analysts believe that satellite connectivity will remain useful for filling in the gaps in spots where no cell service can be offered. But most do not see satellites replacing cell towers to carry wireless service.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless