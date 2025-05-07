What are people doing with those free T-Mobile lines? Way more than you'd expect



Turns out, Turns out, plenty of users have legit reasons – and some are actually pretty smart. Sure, adding a family member or friend is the obvious move. But even if you are rolling solo, a free line can still be worth grabbing.



From getting more hotspot data to unlocking better travel perks and stacking deals on phone upgrades, that "extra" line might pull more weight than you'd expect.





– D3LC0, Reddit, May 2025

As you can see, people are making it work. Some users, like the one quoted above, use a free line to jump on a phone promo – grabbing a new device with bill credits – then rinse and repeat when a new offer drops.

– Tky, Reddit, May 2025



– smcb66, Reddit, May 2025

Others use the free lines for backup purposes, like having extra data for those times when your internet goes down or when traveling abroad.



