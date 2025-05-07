Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket

What are people doing with those free T-Mobile lines? Way more than you'd expect

By
2comments
T-Mobile Wireless service
A hand holding a smartphone with T-Mobile's logo on its display.
If you are with T-Mobile, there is a good chance you've heard about the recent price hikes – and maybe even felt the impact yourself. To soften the blow, T-Mobile offered affected customers a free line and yeah, a lot of folks jumped on it. Still, it left some people wondering: why would you even need another line just because it is free?

Turns out, plenty of users have legit reasons – and some are actually pretty smart. Sure, adding a family member or friend is the obvious move. But even if you are rolling solo, a free line can still be worth grabbing.
 
From getting more hotspot data to unlocking better travel perks and stacking deals on phone upgrades, that "extra" line might pull more weight than you'd expect.

I'm the only person on my plan. I have 5 lines (pay 2). When I was younger it just seemed like a good idea. For me now? I get free phones on every line and I'm grandfathered in for yearly upgrades. I swap new iPhones and Pixels every year / never pay for phone insurance. Dumb luck for me, but I'll take any free line for that purpose.
– D3LC0, Reddit, May 2025

As you can see, people are making it work. Some users, like the one quoted above, use a free line to jump on a phone promo – grabbing a new device with bill credits – then rinse and repeat when a new offer drops.

I was happy to get a couple of free lines a decade ago or so because a second line on my phone enables me to have 7GB of extra hotspot data. That's all I use it for.
– Tky, Reddit, May 2025

Recently got the 4th line free with the latest promo a month ago. I've found its also handy to have the multiple lines in case our cable internet goes out and I need a backup hotspot. So with 4 lines on magenta max, thats 160gb total of hotspot.
– smcb66, Reddit, May 2025

Others use the free lines for backup purposes, like having extra data for those times when your internet goes down or when traveling abroad.

I use all my free lines when I travel overseas to have the extra data.
– Street-Gap6504, Reddit, May 2025

The extra data use case especially hits home. With most people, these lines aren't just sitting there unused. T-Mobile users are finding creative ways to repurpose them for things like backup connectivity, more data and smoother international travel. It is a smart way to stretch what you are already paying for and turn a basic plan into something much more flexible.

So, yes, free lines can be a huge win for many. But remember, always read the fine print before signing up for any new lines – whether with T-Mobile or any other mobile provider. Why? Because you don't want to end up with an unexpected bill that shows your free line wasn't so free after allit happened before.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
