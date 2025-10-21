T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade

Don't put the "trash can" in the garbage bin!





Affectionately nicknamed the "Nokia trash can" by many of its longtime users, the 5G21 Gateway released in the US back in 2020 is now going the way of the dodo... and 4G LTE connectivity





But you're obviously not advised to simply dispose of the discontinued device on your own and buy a new one, as T-Mobile will help you make the switch without charging anything.













Consequently, you're all recommended to do the same thing if you've recently gotten a text message or email proposing a gateway upgrade "On Us." If you haven't just yet, but you know you're still rocking a Nokia 5G21, you can give it a few more days or reach out to T-Mobile customer support to straight-up ask for a speed-improving freebie.

Worst case scenario, you'll be denied the upgrade if you're (somehow) not eligible. Best (and most frequent) scenario, you'll be sent a zippy new gateway at home and asked to return your "trash can" by mail or in a nearby physical store. Yes, it's that simple!

Double the speeds with no strings attached





At the risk of annoying you by saying this again, T-Mobile 's latest 5G Home Internet upgrade will not cost you a dime. Not at the time of your order for your new gateway, not later via monthly payments or anything, and regardless of how little you currently pay for your service, your plan will not be changed in any way to "accommodate" this upgrade.





And yes, as the name suggests, the Nokia 5G21 was already capable of 5G speeds. But due to its advanced age, this gateway was never meant to support 5G Standalone connectivity , instead relying on 5G Non-Standalone technology... that's essentially based on 4G LTE.









Now, the speed boosts you'll obtain once you replace the 5G21 with a G4AR or G5AR might vary from location to location and even depend on your luck, but a bunch of Redditors are claiming their improvements have been surprisingly substantial.





The setup process is also generally described as a walk in the park, requiring a simple switch of your SIM card from your old to your new blazing fast 5G gateway.

Consolidating T-Mobile's 5G supremacy one small change at a time





In the grand scheme of the industry, what Magenta is doing with this product replacement is definitely not what one would call a big technological leap.



T-Mobile overtake But it's precisely these small steps (made at the right time and in the right way) that have contributed to a major shift in power with the advent of 5G, helpingovertake AT&T and challenge Verizon in terms of wireless subscriber numbers and making the "Un-carrier" a force to be reckoned with in the home internet field as well.





Despite so many missteps over the last couple of years, T-Mo continues to prove that it cares about the user experience and network speeds of all its customers, which can't always be said about the competition.







If you've been feeling like your trusty old Nokia 5G home internet gateway has slowed down or generally started to show its age of late, all you need to do is ask Magenta for a newer and faster replacement, and that's exactly what you'll receive with minimal effort on your part.