T-Mobile appears to be forcing customers off legacy plans
Some T-Mobile customers are suddenly paying more due to forced migration.
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T-Mobile wants customers to be on a modern plan. | Image by Interior Architects
As carriers introduce new phone plans, they inevitably phase out the old ones. Typically, carriers first grandfather a plan, meaning they stop allowing new enrollments, while allowing existing customers to remain. Then, years later, companies often try to force migrations, which appears to be T-Mobile's current strategy.
According to Reddit user Sfkn123, a verified T-Mobile employee, the carrier is automatically switching some customers to newish plans.
Sfkn123, for instance, was switched from the ancient Preferred FT 600 NW plan to Legacy Rate Plan C26ML4999. Consequently, their bill increased by $100, though most of that cost is attributed to data usage.
While most customers are not on very old plans, changes may be looming for the Simple Choice and Select Choice plans that many customers still cling to.
While some plans seem to have been updated automatically, T-Mobile may employ other tactics to encourage voluntary migrations. For instance, there is talk of the carrier removing data add-on discounts, effectively raising monthly bills.
For those facing price hikes, switching carriers is a tempting thought. However, prices across the Big 3 remain comparable. MVNOs and cable companies offer better rates, though customers may lose out on the premium perks bundled with T-Mobile's service.
Time to move on
T-Mobile wants customers to give up old plans. | Image by Reddit user Sfkn123
According to Reddit user Sfkn123, a verified T-Mobile employee, the carrier is automatically switching some customers to newish plans.
Sfkn123, for instance, was switched from the ancient Preferred FT 600 NW plan to Legacy Rate Plan C26ML4999. Consequently, their bill increased by $100, though most of that cost is attributed to data usage.
Notably, Sfkn123's rate wasn't increased last year when many customers were impacted by a price hike. This change may simply be a delayed application of those increases. Therefore, customers who have already seen rate hikes likely have nothing to worry about.
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Not everyone will be forced
While some plans seem to have been updated automatically, T-Mobile may employ other tactics to encourage voluntary migrations. For instance, there is talk of the carrier removing data add-on discounts, effectively raising monthly bills.
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Historically, T-Mobile has migrated only a small percentage of customers automatically. In other recent cases, T-Mobile either provided an opt-out option or moved customers to modern plans with better features at no extra cost.
Planning their next move
For those facing price hikes, switching carriers is a tempting thought. However, prices across the Big 3 remain comparable. MVNOs and cable companies offer better rates, though customers may lose out on the premium perks bundled with T-Mobile's service.
What will you do if T-Mobile switches you from your legacy plan?
Forced migrations aren't always negative
Older plans were designed for a time when customers didn't spend all day on their phones jumping between data-hungry apps. As a recent massive bill received by one Verizon customer highlights, many customers are actually better off on new plans that include unlimited data.
Conversely, it's easy to see why others want to stay put. After all, legacy plans have friendlier terms, with taxes and fees included and lower prices.
We have reached out to T-Mobile for comment and will update the article if we receive a response.
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