Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before

T-Mobile's 5G internet plans now come with more perks at no added cost.

Late last year, T-Mobile rolled out new internet plans for households and small businesses. The company has added perks to three of those plans at no additional cost, giving customers more reasons to go for them.

T-Mobile uses excess capacity on its network to offer a Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service as an alternative to wired connections.

The new Rely, Amplified, and All-in plans offer faster speeds than the Home Internet and Home Internet Plus they replaced at comparable rates. They are also protected by a 5-year price guarantee, meaning prices will stay the same for at least five years.

The plans start at $50 per month with the AutoPay discount enabled. With a voice line, the price dips to just $35 per month.



The cheapest 5G Home internet plan is the bare-bones Rely offering, which comes with more modest download and upload speeds than Amplified and All-in.

Amplified and All-in come with faster gateways and added frills such as advanced cybersecurity. Previously, 24/7 tech support was only extended to All-in customers, but now it's included with Amplified plans as well.

This should give Amplified customers peace of mind, as they now have around-the-clock access to live support for help with their smart devices.

How important is tech support for you when choosing an ISP?

Vote View Result



T-Mobile has also introduced a new perk for small businesses Amplified and All-In plans. Customers are now protected by Advanced Cyber Security and will be shielded from malicious websites and alerted about suspicious activity. Their connected devices will be guarded from online threats. T-Mobile reminds users that all of these can be managed using the T-Mobile app.

T-Mobile 5G Internet is great for areas where other options aren't available and for those who don't want to pay more for wired connections. The company is now the fifth-largest internet service provider and aims to reach 12 million FWA customers by 2028.

T-Mobile said during the Q2 earnings call that the satisfaction rate of 5G internet is "through the roof" and people are "pretty surprised and delighted at the performance."
