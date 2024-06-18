Latest T-Mobile anti-customer step may prove to be the last straw for many
To make it easier for you to finance purchases, T-Mobile offers an Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) that lets you pay for a device over a period of time. The company routinely runs promotions that get you discounts in the form of bill credits. Apparently, the company is now making changes to how device promotions work.
Many customers prefer paying off their devices early to regain some of their credit limit to start new EIPs. Once this month ends, customers will have to maintain the EIP for the full term of the promotion to continue getting credits.
The new terms will be applicable from July 1st, meaning devices purchased on a promo before July 1st will not be subject to the new stipulations.
Most customers are going to be annoyed at the new change and it could prove to be the last straw for those who are already considering leaving the company because of the recent price hike.
Another motive could be to encourage people to move to the Go5G Next plan, which allows for yearly device upgrades.
Currently, even if you pay off your EIP ahead of time, you continue to get Recurring Device Credits (RDC) through the remaining months of the promo credit period, which is usually either up to 24 months or 36 months. Starting July 1st, if you pay off your device early, you will stop getting bill credits.
T-Mobile might have made the change to deter customers from selling devices they purchase via promos. The company committed to a new phone unlocking policy for Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile customers to get the acquisition deal approved and its own customers are only required to use their devices on the network for 40 days before they are eligible for unlocking. The new change could be a way to restrict customers despite the generous unlocking policies and stop them from purchasing and selling devices.
