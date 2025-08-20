Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

The Soundcore Space A40 deliver affordable ANC at a seriously low price

The Soundcore Space A40 are way more tempting than usual thanks to this Prime member-exclusive deal on Amazon.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Soundcore Space A40 earbuds appear to come out of a rectangle.
Finding ultra-cheap wireless earbuds with adjustable active noise cancelling has never been easier! Right now, Amazon is letting you save a whopping 44% on the affordable Soundcore Space A40, bringing them just under $45. The catch? You must have an Amazon Prime membership to grab the discount.

The Soundcore Space A40 for under $45

$35 off (44%)
Need ultra-cheap wireless earbuds with wireless charging case, noise cancelling, and exceptional battery life? The Soundcore Space A40 are the ones to pick. Right now, Prime members can buy the model in Blue for 44% off at Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

The Soundcore Space A40 in Green are 50% off

$50 off (50%)
If you're after more stylish-looking Space A40, consider the model in Green. This one is also on sale (and so is the Purple variant), and you can now save $50 on it. The promo is available at Amazon and requires a Prime membership.
Buy at Amazon

Also, the 44% markdown is only available on the model in Blue. If you’re looking for more stylish colors, the Purple and Green models are available for just under $50, 50% down from their original asking price. Again, you’ll need a Prime membership to take advantage of the promo.

Clearly, these fellas aren’t the most impressive wireless earbuds out there. But hey — they’re not meant to compete with the AirPods Pro 2 or the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Instead, they go up against affordable models under $100 — and they do a pretty good job at that, delivering detailed audio, strong bass, and crisp treble that’s more than adequate considering their ultra-low asking price.

On top of that, the Space A40 block a wide range of unwanted sounds, automatically tailoring the noise cancelling level based on your outdoor environment. Another fantastic thing about them is their ultra-long battery life. You can enjoy your favorite tunes for up to 10 hours per single charge, and the wireless charging case gives you an extra 40 hours of music for a total playtime of up to 50 hours.

Factor in the Bluetooth Multipoint support and the fast charging feature that promises up to four hours of music in a 10-minute charge, and you’ve got a truly impressive pair of wireless earbuds that punches above its price.

If you think these are good enough to become your next everyday music companion, now’s the time to act. Head to Amazon and take advantage of this Prime-exclusive promo before it goes poof!

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 11

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile race towards 6G, but there's a catch you need to know
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile race towards 6G, but there's a catch you need to know
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
Epic new leak reveals every last Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold spec
Epic new leak reveals every last Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold spec

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless