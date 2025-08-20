The Soundcore Space A40 deliver affordable ANC at a seriously low price
The Soundcore Space A40 are way more tempting than usual thanks to this Prime member-exclusive deal on Amazon.
Finding ultra-cheap wireless earbuds with adjustable active noise cancelling has never been easier! Right now, Amazon is letting you save a whopping 44% on the affordable Soundcore Space A40, bringing them just under $45. The catch? You must have an Amazon Prime membership to grab the discount.
Also, the 44% markdown is only available on the model in Blue. If you’re looking for more stylish colors, the Purple and Green models are available for just under $50, 50% down from their original asking price. Again, you’ll need a Prime membership to take advantage of the promo.
On top of that, the Space A40 block a wide range of unwanted sounds, automatically tailoring the noise cancelling level based on your outdoor environment. Another fantastic thing about them is their ultra-long battery life. You can enjoy your favorite tunes for up to 10 hours per single charge, and the wireless charging case gives you an extra 40 hours of music for a total playtime of up to 50 hours.
If you think these are good enough to become your next everyday music companion, now’s the time to act. Head to Amazon and take advantage of this Prime-exclusive promo before it goes poof!
Clearly, these fellas aren’t the most impressive wireless earbuds out there. But hey — they’re not meant to compete with the AirPods Pro 2 or the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Instead, they go up against affordable models under $100 — and they do a pretty good job at that, delivering detailed audio, strong bass, and crisp treble that’s more than adequate considering their ultra-low asking price.
Factor in the Bluetooth Multipoint support and the fast charging feature that promises up to four hours of music in a 10-minute charge, and you’ve got a truly impressive pair of wireless earbuds that punches above its price.
