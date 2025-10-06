iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Trending:
October Prime Day is coming up!
Upcoming event
October Prime Day is coming up!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Prime Big Deal Days brings epic deals on top phones, tablets, and more

Sony’s latest move might leave your next phone without a USB cable in the box

First, they took the charging bricks, and now manufacturers are coming after USB cables.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Sony
Sony’s latest move might leave your next phone without a USB cable in the box
Remember when Apple shipped the iPhone 12 without a charging brick and everyone lost their mind? Well, get ready for a repeat of the same conversation, as Sony is now the first manufacturer shipping a smartphone without including a USB cable in the box.

Sony Xperia 10 VII ships without a USB cable in the box


Five years after the demise of the included charging brick, Sony is killing the bundled USB cable. Like almost all other smartphones, the mid-ranger Xperia 10 VII comes without a charger in the box, but unlike any other, it also lacks a charging cable.

A Reddit user shared a photo of the packaging of a new Sony Xperia 10 VII, which includes only printed user manuals. An icon on the back of the phone’s box confirms that there’s no cable included, so that’s not a mistake. 

That was predictable



Sony is far from being a major smartphone manufacturer, but the company is still popular enough to make an impression, and that move is not exactly surprising. Just like with the charging bricks before, brands will like us to think that omitting the cable will save resources on shipping and reduce e-waste. What they’d like us to forget is that it also saves them money on the millions of cables that won’t enter our phone’s boxes.

Do you think removing the USB cable from the box is a good idea?

Vote View Result


While no other phone has shipped without a cable before, Apple has paved the way for that already. The company’s AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4 both ship without a USB-C cable. It won’t be surprising for the Galaxy S26 and iPhone 18 to follow suit.

Is that such a big deal?


My only issue with brands ditching the cables is that the USB-C cables are a mess. Despite looking the same, some cables support high-speed data transfer and charging, but others don’t. That makes buying the correct cable a little more complicated than just using what was in the box.

Putting that inconvenience aside, I don’t think people will be as mad about that move as they were about the removal of the charging brick. I already have dozens of USB-C cables, and I genuinely don’t need another one. I know that’s also true for most of my friends and family, so it should be true for many others, right?

Sony’s latest move might leave your next phone without a USB cable in the box

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Recommended Stories

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Apple reveals new feature in iOS 26.1 Beta 2 that might remind you of 2007

by Alan Friedman • 1

OnePlus is finally releasing Android 16 this month, but is your device going to get it?

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Samsung’s One UI 8 update for Galaxy S22 is here, and it brings almost nothing

by Ilia Temelkov • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade

Latest News

Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
Early October Prime Day slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Early October Prime Day slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless