A major Galaxy S27 Ultra upgrade may put an end to Samsung’s abysmal camera strategy
After years of minor camera upgrades, the Galaxy S27 Ultra may finally get the necessary improvements.
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Over the last few years, Samsung has kept the camera hardware of its Ultra flagship devices largely unchanged. For example, the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor was first used for the main camera of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and is expected in the Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, Samsung may finally move on with its camera hardware for the Galaxy S27 Ultra.
Samsung may change three of the cameras on the Galaxy S27 Ultra after years with minimal upgrades. According to leaker Ice Universe, the company will replace the main, ultra-wide, and front cameras on its 2027 flagship smartphone.
This leak doesn’t reveal many details about the changes Samsung may be planning for the primary S27 Ultra camera. We’ve heard before that the company may use a larger 200MP sensor, though that idea was reportedly abandoned due to cost concerns.
We’re yet to see the release of the Galaxy S26 series, so any rumor about next year’s models should be taken with a grain of salt. However, it would make sense for Samsung to introduce major changes to the S27 Ultra camera to compete with companies like Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi.
The Vivo X300 Ultra and the Oppo Find X9 Ultra are expected to launch with two 200MP sensors. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition is a photography-focused upgrade to the already mighty 17 Ultra, which is likely to launch globally. Any of these models is unlikely to dethrone Samsung right away, but they are probably going to make some people think twice before opting for another Galaxy.
Generally, I don’t care about specific specs as much as I care about the overall user experience of a smartphone. The sole exception is the so-called ultra flagships, which are meant to deliver the maximum possible performance in every aspect. Samsung seems to have forgotten that idea in recent years, and I’d love to see the company return to it with the S27 Ultra.
Samsung may replace three of the Galaxy S27 Ultra cameras
Samsung may change three of the cameras on the Galaxy S27 Ultra after years with minimal upgrades. According to leaker Ice Universe, the company will replace the main, ultra-wide, and front cameras on its 2027 flagship smartphone.
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Despite the changes to the other cameras, the telephoto shooter may remain the same. The periscope camera may also see an upgrade, though that could be limited to a wider lens aperture.
Too early to celebrate
Samsung has used the same main camera sensor since the Galaxy S23 Ultra. | Image by Image credit – Samsung
This leak doesn’t reveal many details about the changes Samsung may be planning for the primary S27 Ultra camera. We’ve heard before that the company may use a larger 200MP sensor, though that idea was reportedly abandoned due to cost concerns.
We’re yet to see the release of the Galaxy S26 series, so any rumor about next year’s models should be taken with a grain of salt. However, it would make sense for Samsung to introduce major changes to the S27 Ultra camera to compete with companies like Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi.
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What camera upgrade do you expect from Samsung the most?
Larger sensors
52.44%
Better lenses with wider aperture
29.78%
The hardware is good, they need to upgrade the software
11.56%
No need to upgrade, Samsung still has the best cameras
6.22%
The Vivo X300 Ultra and the Oppo Find X9 Ultra are expected to launch with two 200MP sensors. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition is a photography-focused upgrade to the already mighty 17 Ultra, which is likely to launch globally. Any of these models is unlikely to dethrone Samsung right away, but they are probably going to make some people think twice before opting for another Galaxy.
Make it really Ultra, Samsung
Generally, I don’t care about specific specs as much as I care about the overall user experience of a smartphone. The sole exception is the so-called ultra flagships, which are meant to deliver the maximum possible performance in every aspect. Samsung seems to have forgotten that idea in recent years, and I’d love to see the company return to it with the S27 Ultra.
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