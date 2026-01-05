A major Galaxy S27 Ultra upgrade may put an end to Samsung’s abysmal camera strategy

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What camera upgrade do you expect from Samsung the most? Larger sensors 52.44% Better lenses with wider aperture 29.78% The hardware is good, they need to upgrade the software 11.56% No need to upgrade, Samsung still has the best cameras 6.22% Vote 225 Votes

Make it really Ultra, Samsung

The Vivo X300 Ultra and the Oppo Find X9 Ultra are expected to launch with two 200MP sensors. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition is a photography-focused upgrade to the already mighty 17 Ultra, which is likely to launch globally. Any of these models is unlikely to dethrone Samsung right away, but they are probably going to make some people think twice before opting for another Galaxy.Generally, I don’t care about specific specs as much as I care about the overall user experience of a smartphone. The sole exception is the so-called ultra flagships, which are meant to deliver the maximum possible performance in every aspect. Samsung seems to have forgotten that idea in recent years, and I’d love to see the company return to it with the S27 Ultra.