Sony to launch slightly downgraded version of the Xperia 10 III

Sony to launch slightly downgraded version of the Xperia 10 III0
The Japanese media (via GSMArena) reports the Xperia 10 III Lite will be available in Japan from multiple carriers like Rakuten Mobile, IIJmio, mineo, goo and nuro Mobile. Customers can pick it up starting August 27 for the equivalent of $425. The phone is available in four different colors: black, blue, pink (or red), and white.
Just to recap, the Xperia 10 III is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. Also, the phone sports a large 6-inch OLED FHD+ display, and a massive 4,500 battery with support for 30W fast charging. Finally, the mid-range smartphone features a triple-camera setup (12MP+8MP+8MP) and a secondary 8-megapixel camera in the front.