Android Sony

Sony to launch slightly downgraded version of the Xperia 10 III

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Sony to launch slightly downgraded version of the Xperia 10 III
Sony quietly revealed a slightly downgraded version of its mid-range Xperia 10 III handset. The phone is sold exclusively in Japan as Sony Xperia 10 III Lite, and it’s unlikely to be introduced in other countries.

The Japanese media (via GSMArena) reports the Xperia 10 III Lite will be available in Japan from multiple carriers like Rakuten Mobile, IIJmio, mineo, goo and nuro Mobile. Customers can pick it up starting August 27 for the equivalent of $425. The phone is available in four different colors: black, blue, pink (or red), and white.

The Lite version of Xperia 10 III packs only half the storage – 64GB and doesn’t support dual-SIM or FM Radio. Apart from that, it’s similar when it comes to specs with the more popular Xperia 10 III.

Just to recap, the Xperia 10 III is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. Also, the phone sports a large 6-inch OLED FHD+ display, and a massive 4,500 battery with support for 30W fast charging. Finally, the mid-range smartphone features a triple-camera setup (12MP+8MP+8MP) and a secondary 8-megapixel camera in the front.

