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Sony WH-1000XM5 with industry-leading ANC and sound are selling fast after a $152 discount

The headphones rank among the best, ticking all the right boxes.

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Preslav Mladenov
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A person holding a pair of Sony WH-1000XM5.
A truly comfortable design. | Image by PhoneArena

Famous for its high-end audio products, Sony is right up there with industry giants like Bose and Beats. And right now, you can get its former flagship wireless headphones at a massive discount.

Of course, I’m talking about the Sony WH-1000XM5, which are currently selling for a whopping $152 off on Amazon. This lets you snatch a pair for just south of $249, which is definitely a bargain price for everything they bring to the table. All color options are available at this cost, so you can treat yourself to the one that best matches your style.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $152 on Amazon!

$152 off (38%)
A massive $152 discount on Amazon has brought the Sony WH-1000XM5 down to under $249. They might not be the latest model, but between their top-tier ANC, premium audio, and ultra-comfortable design, they’re still an absolute dream for music lovers. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon
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While the offer has been available for quite some time and I don’t expect it to expire soon, I still encourage you to act quickly and save with this deal—you know, just in case someone at Amazon decides to bring them back to their usual price of about $400.

As for the headphones themselves, well, they tick all the right boxes. Boasting dynamic head tracking and 360-degree audio, they deliver exceptional sound out of the box. But even if you don’t like their default audio profile, you can tailor them to your taste via the Sony Sound Connect’s built-in EQ.

From the app, you can also adjust the strength of their active noise-cancelling. And given that the Sony WH-1000XM5 are a direct competitor to the Apple AirPods Max and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, you just know you’re getting industry-leading ANC that mutes the world the moment you turn it on.

Meanwhile, their lightweight 250-gram build and generous cushioning ensure you’ll enjoy long listening sessions without ear fatigue. And with up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge, you’ll surely have long zone-outs.

Their battery life also makes them perfect for commuters, since there’s nothing better than listening to blood-pumping, motivational songs on your way to work or school. Well, of course, the best thing is not to go to work or school at all, but I digress.

The point is that the Sony WH-1000XM5 are perfect for people after exceptional sound, ANC, and comfort at a more reasonable price. If they fit the bill, act quickly and upgrade your listening experience for $152 off now while the deal lasts!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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