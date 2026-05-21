Sony WH-1000XM5 with industry-leading ANC and sound are selling fast after a $152 discount

While the offer has been available for quite some time and I don’t expect it to expire soon, I still encourage you to act quickly and save with this deal—you know, just in case someone at Amazon decides to bring them back to their usual price of about $400.As for the headphones themselves, well, they tick all the right boxes. Boasting dynamic head tracking and 360-degree audio, they deliver exceptional sound out of the box. But even if you don’t like their default audio profile, you can tailor them to your taste via the Sony Sound Connect’s built-in EQ.From the app, you can also adjust the strength of their active noise-cancelling. And given that the Sony WH-1000XM5 are a direct competitor to the Apple AirPods Max and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, you just know you’re getting industry-leading ANC that mutes the world the moment you turn it on.Meanwhile, their lightweight 250-gram build and generous cushioning ensure you’ll enjoy long listening sessions without ear fatigue. And with up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge, you’ll surely have long zone-outs.Their battery life also makes them perfect for commuters, since there’s nothing better than listening to blood-pumping, motivational songs on your way to work or school. Well, of course, the best thing is not to go to work or school at all, but I digress.The point is that the Sony WH-1000XM5 are perfect for people after exceptional sound, ANC, and comfort at a more reasonable price. If they fit the bill, act quickly and upgrade your listening experience for $152 off now while the deal lasts!